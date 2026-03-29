Manchester United fans are split over Michael Carrick, who is not the answer merely because he’s not been a disaster, but what’s the harm in a one-year deal?

There are also some thoughts on the England v Uruguay slog ahead of the Three Lions’ last game before the World Cup against Japan on Tuesday.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

Still Carrick out

Ah, the annual “don’t twist unless it’s guaranteed better” argument – otherwise known as the logic that would have kept us happily trundling along with David Moyes because, well, who knew if anyone else would be better?

This whole “no obvious upgrade” line always sounds sensible until you realise football doesn’t work on guarantees – it works on trajectory. And United’s trajectory over the last decade has been less “carefully simmering project” and more “microwaved lasagne that’s still cold in the middle.”

You split fans into three camps, but you’ve missed the fourth: those of us who can see that “quite obviously working” is doing a lot of heavy lifting here. Working how, exactly? Are we talking about scraping past mid-table sides, inconsistent performances, and the occasional purple patch being dressed up as progress?

Because if that’s the bar, then yes – absolutely, let’s hand out a 5-year extension immediately.

Carrick has done… fine. Respectable. Steady. But Manchester United shouldn’t be in the business of mistaking “not a disaster” for “the answer.” That’s how you end up stuck in footballing purgatory – not bad enough to force change, not good enough to actually win anything meaningful.

And the Nagelsmann dismissal as “a guy from a weak league” is a bit convenient. By that logic, Klopp was just a bloke from the same “weak league” before he turned Liverpool into monsters. Sometimes the point isn’t that a candidate is a guaranteed hit – it’s that they raise the ceiling.

That’s the key difference. Carrick might stabilise the floor. But is he lifting the ceiling?

Because if the answer is “we’re not sure,” then ironically, your own rule applies: why stick with something you can’t bank on being good enough either?

“No obvious upgrade” isn’t a strategy – it’s hesitation dressed up as wisdom.

And United have done more than enough hesitating already.

Gaptoothfreak, Man. Utd., New York (my tiny heart can’t take anymore Man U resets)

READ MORE: David Beckham admits Man Utd ‘last few months more comfortable than last 10 years’

Badwolf’s indecision

An interesting mail from Badwolf earlier, where he identified 3 groups or camps (possibly more) into which Man Utd supporters could be split based on their position about who to approach to be the next manager.

For group 2 he says ‘I would assume include your plastics who also think we should buy 4 different midfielders, a couple of new full backs, and two new strikers because Football Manager expert’.

‘I assume’! WTF! These are groups you have created in your own head, this isn’t a poll or anything factual, so why are you assuming who fits where? You have made this up, so people will fit wherever you want them to.

For goodness sake, have the courage of you convictions or don’t bother!

A, LFC, Montreal

READ MORE: Man Utd appointing Carrick, Guardiola resignation among six announcements to save international break

Just read Badwolfs mail, lad clearly enjoys inhaling his own farts. Slagging off 99% of the united fan base and then saying only his (and one other? Rami that you?) Opinion is right? You sound more like a plastic fan you clearly despise.

I say give Carrick a year long contract for next season, let’s stop being burned by 5 year contracts and 20 million pound pay offs. It’ll keep Carrick hungry and somewhat protect the club.

But what do I know eh badwolf, pretty sure ive been to more games than you, but you’d probably still call me a day tripper. United belong to all of us, not just the knobs.

Anthony, Dublin. MUFC since ’85

READ MORE: Who will be Manchester United manager next season? Carrick still favourite as Enrique hopes fade

What was that?

Long time reader, first time mailbox-er here with a few thoughts on that “friendly.”

First, a few points to get out of the way:

I don’t think England’s goal should have stood. Yes, it was miles away from the ball, but it was a clear block and if Arsenal did that I would be screaming for a foul.

I don’t think it was a penalty. I found it very strange how the referee/VAR waved off everything except for that moment. I still struggle to see how hoofing it into Row Z and getting a bit of contact from someone trying to make a block can be a foul.

Obvious red card for that tackle on Foden. Not much more to say.

I didn’t notice Ugarte’s second yellow in real time, but that was weird to say the least.

I don’t think any of that is controversial, but alas let me get onto the bigger picture.

What was that team? Was it a B-team to give players a chance at being in the WC squad? Was it the players that will be going as “game-changers” when we travel to the ‘land of the free’? Take your pick, but what is undeniable is that either option hardly gives reason to be optimistic going into the tournament. I’ll touch on a few selections:

Despite their terrible (yet hilarious) season, Spence has been one of Spud’s best players and played out of position. Solanke however?? I honestly thought he’s been injured for two years straight and Ange slagging him off in the media recently makes that a puzzling selection. I guess Tuchel’s argument will be that we don’t have any other good strikers outside Kane and Watkins. However, if this game was to give fringe players a chance, at least pick someone with a bit of form or maybe one for the post-Kane future. I don’t think Solanke is either (Callum Wilson has been better for us this season, and that’s not saying much). What’s next – Skipp and Winks in midfield?

I imagine the wingers will be a significant topic of conversation in the coming weeks/months. Although both sides seem to be areas of strength and depth, I am not sure if this is the case. Saka will start regardless of how out of form/”injured” he perpetually is. Gordon seems to be in a strong position to play on the left, but I understand he has been out of form for Newcastle. Rashford always flatters to deceive, occasionally going on long mazy runs (like he did at one point tonight), but generally having little end product. I struggle to see how he plays for Barcelona, but that doesn’t mean he is terrible. Madueke somehow seems to be Tuchel’s favourite to be the backup right-winger solely on the basis of being quick and playing for Arsenal. Bowen seems to be preferred as a holding winger (seemingly playing as a right wingback for a large portion of the game), which is a shame as a WH fan. His defensive work rate seems to work against him. I saw David Moyes constantly do this to Pablo Fornals when he played for us, and it ultimately led to him being viewed as a liability. Regardless, although I am Jarrod’s third biggest fan (behind Danny and Dani Dyer), he did not play well enough to push for a starting spot.

We had a couple of A-listers playing tonight as well. Foden (despite being crunched) had some good touches but struggled to create. Palmer was a bit better but did not stamp his authority on the game despite it opening up by the time he came on. Maguire has been a consistent performer for England, but his lack of distribution seemed to show during the game. This should hopefully improve when Guehi/Stones or a holding midfielder who isn’t 50 years old is in the team. Livramento was alright but will inevitably be a backup when James is playing. Garner was steady and deserved a chance given Everton’s position in the league, but will likely struggle to get in the team when Wharton/Anderson are around for important games.

Overall, the game was ok-ish for a friendly, but we need to see significant improvements soon if we want to be a contender to win the World Cup. Let’s hope for no injuries going into the summer and good form for our players for the rest of the season.

Oli (Bristol) WHU

Not very friendly

I think that when England choose opponents for friendlies, they will hopefully learn and never ever play Uruguay again. They’re toxic.

Ton

An apology

Dear Dermott

Please can I take this opportunity to publicly apologise to yourself and Messrs Webb, Oliver, Kavanagh, Taylor and others. I have often been very critical of your incompetency, your inability to accept or acknowledge accountability. These abhorrent deficiencies have been put into perspective by FIFA and their even greater falability.

Keep up the good work.

Please note, this apology is not extended to Mike Dean and David Coote.

Howard Jones