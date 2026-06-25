According to reports, Manchester United are now ‘stepping up’ their ‘pursuit’ of Germany and Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha.

Man Utd are active in the transfer market, having already struck a deal with Serie A outfit Atalanta to sign Ederson Silva for around £38m.

Ederson should only be the first of several signings for Man Utd in this summer’s transfer window, with INEOS looking to strengthen their squad ahead of their Champions League return.

Michael Carrick’s side could sign as many as three midfielders this summer, while they could also sign a new left winger, striker, centre-back and/or left-back.

The Red Devils are being linked with a wide array of potential midfield targets, including Matheus Fernandes, Aurelien Tchouameni, Alex Scott, Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson.

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Nmecha is another option for Man Utd and he is being linked with a move to the Premier League after he shone in Germany’s 2-1 win against the Ivory Coast in the World Cup group stages.

The 25-year-old already has a goal and an assist at the World Cup, and German journalist Patrick Berger claims United are now pushing to sign him as a ‘realistic option’.

Berger explained on X: ‘Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit of Felix Nmecha (25/🇩🇪). Christopher Vivell, #MUFC Director of Recruitment, remains in close contact with the player’s camp.

‘Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all keeping a close eye on the situation. A move to the Premier League is viewed as a realistic option in the future. But for now Nmecha is happy at Dortmund and fully focused on the World Cup with Germany.

‘With the start of the new season, Nmecha is set to move into the salary bracket previously occupied by Niklas Süle.’

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Man Utd told to prioritise Sandro Tonali

Anderson has been mooted as a leading target for Man Utd, though he looks more likely to join Manchester City.

But ex-United player Gary Pallister has explained why he thinks his former side would be better off with Tonali.

“I’m a fan of Tonali. I think he’s more of a Manchester United player. When he’s on the ball, I think he maybe delivers a little bit more than Elliot Anderson,” Pallister told GOAL.

“I think Elliot Anderson’s all-action display would also fit into Manchester United in a way because of the energy he brings. But in terms of looking at a Manchester United player that I’ve played with or seen over the years, then I think Tonali’s more of a fit.

“If they’re not prepared to go and pay whatever for Elliot Anderson, I’m not sure what Tonali is but I’m sure they’ll be asking £100 million for him as well. That’s no disrespect to Elliot Anderson because I think he’s a terrific player, as he’s proven for England. But I just think for me, Tonali would edge it for Manchester United.”

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