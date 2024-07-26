Man Utd ‘now pushing’ for Morocco star in ‘advanced talks’ after West Ham transfer is declared ‘off’

Noussair Mazraoui has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd have entered ‘advanced talks’ over a deal to buy Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui after a transfer to West Ham fell through, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Christian Falk provided an update during Friday insisted that West Ham and Bayern Munich were “largely in agreement” over a deal for Mazraoui.

Falk wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Bayern and West Ham are largely in agreement over Noussair Mazraoui. The transfer fee is a fixed sum of €15.5m. This can be increased by up to €4m in bonus payments. West Ham originally wanted to loan Mazraoui and try out the right-back – with a €20 million purchase option.

“However, Bayern did not want to loan the Moroccan international, but only wanted to sell him directly. With a Mazraoui deal, the Bayern bosses have to bring in money to be able to bring in new stars.”

There were also rumours that Man Utd could use Aaron Wan-Bissaka as part of a deal to sign Denzel Dumfries after Mazraoui looked on the verge of a transfer to West Ham.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted that he wasn’t aware that Mazraoui had chosen West Ham over a move to Man Utd.

Romano told Caught Offside: “Despite the rumours, I’m not aware of Noussair Mazraoui preferring a move to West Ham over Man United.

“Man United still have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and they need him to leave first in order to bring in a new right-back.

“The situation whilst I’m writing is that West Ham can make a deal happen now as they have agreed terms with Bayern, but they’re still working on the player side.

“It’s also true that Wan-Bissaka would like to move to Italy but at the moment it’s not something advanced or concrete.

“An idea offered by intermediaries since April/May was a swap deal with Inter’s Denzel Dumfries, but it’s just agents trying to make a deal for two players out of contract in 2025.”

And it now seems that Bayern Munich defender Mazraoui will potentially sign for Man Utd instead of West Ham as the Red Devils entered ‘advanced’ negotiations after a West Ham deal was declared ‘off’ by Sky Germany journalist Plettenberg.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘EXCL | Noussair #Mazraoui deal with West Ham is OFF! No agreement on agent‘s side has been reached. Despite the agreement between the clubs (15,5 + 4) and on player‘s side West Ham now have left the negotiations Manchester United now pushing to sign Mazraoui. Advanced talks. #MUFC’