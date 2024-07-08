Man Utd ‘pushing’ for third deal after Zirkzee, De Ligt as Red Devils look to ‘finalise transfer this week’

Man Utd are now ‘pushing’ to complete a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte with talks taking place, according to reports.

The Red Devils are reportedly closing in on the signings of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee and Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt as they look to get early signings over the line.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday that the double signing of Zirkzee and De Ligt is ‘almost done’ as Erik ten Hag brings two more compatriots to Old Trafford.

Sport 1 journalist Christopher Michel insists that a move for De Ligt is ‘taking shape’ and Man Utd are ‘very confident that it will be able to largely finalize the transfer this week’ – but the ‘medical check may not take place until later’ because of his participation at Euro 2024.

And Michel has also revealed that Man Utd want to make it a trio of early signings as they are now ‘pushing’ to land PSG midfielder Ugarte, with the main stumbling block currently the potential transfer fee.

Michel wrote on X: ‘News Ugarte: #MUFC are now also pushing for this transfer. #PSG would like the 60 million euros previously paid, Manchester think a price of 42 million euros is realistic. The teams will probably meet in the middle, MUFC are optimistic.’

Man Utd recently finally got a deal for Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth over the line and now the transfer business at Old Trafford seems to have taken off.

Former Man Utd defender Gary Neville reckons the appointment of Ashworth means that you will no longer get the Red Devils “panicking in the transfer window”.

Neville told Sky Sports: “What I am hopeful of is that all of the appointments that have been made in and around Erik ten Hag… obviously a new CEO, Dan Ashworth, who I think does bring composure. I think he also deserves a mention in respect of the performances of this England team over the last few years.

“He was one of the key people in building the foundations of this new England look. You won’t get another situation, I don’t think, with Dan Ashworth there and the other people whereby United are panicking in the transfer window and shooting from the hip like they have done in years gone by.

“I think it will be quite measured. I think if they can’t get who they want, they won’t buy anyone. I think they will make sure they’re quite focused and precise in what they do moving forward.

“That should give Erik ten Hag more stability and better advice around him and more experience which hopefully will help him.”