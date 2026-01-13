According to reports, Manchester United have turned to Atletico Madrid for a potential signing, while Manuel Ugarte “will leave” the Premier League giants.

There have been mixed messages over whether Man Utd will be active in this month’s transfer market as they have limited funds.

In the summer, they spent around £230m to sign Benjamin Sesko, Senne Lammens, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, but these deals were funded by the exits of Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho.

It may also be the case this month that the Red Devils need to sell to buy, though a clash between former boss Ruben Amorim and the director of football, Jason Wilcox, over an alleged lack of backing in the transfer market contributed to his dismissal.

It has since emerged that former midfielder Michael Carrick has been chosen over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to replace Amorim until the summer, with it also reported that they are keen on signing a new midfielder this month.

This is according to The Guardian, who have named £20m-rated Ruben Neves as a potential cut-price purchase this month.

The report from The Guardian stated: ‘With midfield one of the positions United want to strengthen, Al- Hilal’s Rúben Neves is a target. The Portuguese would cost about £20m and should his acquisition become viable there are funds available for his purchase or for any other player on the club’s transfer wishlist.’

Despite this, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Man Utd actually have their eye on Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente.

According to their information, Atletico Madrid have ‘received a formal proposal’ for Llorente from Man Utd, who have ‘put a 35 million euro [£30m] offer on the table’.

They added: ‘Internally, there is a debate about whether the player’s market cycle is at its peak. The €35 million offer comes at a time when Atlético de Madrid is also considering adjustments to its squad for the future.

‘Manchester United sees Marcos Llorente as an ideal reinforcement due to his experience in high-level competitions and his ability to adapt to the pace of the Premier League. At Old Trafford, they consider it crucial to incorporate players who are ready-made, capable of delivering from day one without long adaptation periods.’

Man Utd flop Ugarte could fund a move for Llorente or another midfielder as he is attracting interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Last week, a report from Turkish journalist Kagan Dursun claimed Ugarte has already “agreed” on personal terms with Galatasaray.

“In all personal conditions, Galatasaray and Ugarte have reached an agreement. The Ugarte side has been convinced,” Dursun said.

“So you have an agreement with the player, yes. But you know, there is a club side to this, when you have an agreement with the player side, it doesn’t end.”

Now, in a new update, Turkish journalist Yakup Çınar have shed more light on the potential transfer, claiming Ugarte “will leave” Man Utd this month.

“Galatasaray continues its contacts regarding Manuel Ugarte,” Çınar said.

“Names such as Muslera and Torreira are in talks with the player about Galatasaray. Galatasaray wants to rent him with a loan purchase option. The player will leave Manchester United 100%.”