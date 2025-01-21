Man Utd ‘put offer on table’ for second signing while Dorgu transfer meeting takes place

Andreas Christensen and Patrick Dorgu could be arriving at Old Trafford in January.

Man Utd have made an offer for another player as talks take place over the possible signing of Lecce star Patrick Dorgu, according to reports.

The Red Devils are crying out for reinforcements after Ruben Amorim branded his squad as “maybe the worst team in the history” of Man Utd.

Amorim’s comments came after Man Utd lost 3-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday with the Red Devils 13th in the table after 22 matches.

Despite encouraging performances against Liverpool and Arsenal earlier this month, the signs have not been good in their last two matches that Amorim’s players are understanding what their coach wants from them.

And now Man Utd are clearly attempting to bring in new players that will compliment Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation and start helping the Red Devils move forward.

After confirmation from widespread reports that Man Utd are interested in Lecce wing-back Dorgu, journalist Alfredo Pedulla has insisted that the Premier League side have set up meeting on Tuesday in Milan to speak about a move for the Denmark international.

Pedulla wrote on X: ‘#Dorgu : #ManchesterUnited will meet #Lecce in the afternoon, present in Milan with Corvino who should be joined by Sticchi Damiani. A top offer from the English is needed, Napoli remains alert for June.’

Explaining why Man Utd want Dorgu, The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell has also revealed that the Red Devils are ‘working on another possible deal’.

‘United’s move for Dorgu, who is left-footed, indicates there is an internal desire to add attacking oomph from wing-back, and more generally back Amorim’s tactical idea. Dorgu has scored three goals with one assist in 20 Serie A appearances this season for a side battling to avoid relegation, and is regarded as being comfortable in the final third. Lecce’s sporting director Pantaleo Corvino told Italian news outlet Gazzetta dello Sport last month: “Left or right winger, he runs like three players and can find the goal. He has an engine that no one else has.”

‘Corvino also said Dorgu is not for sale in this window, but Lecce entertaining negotiations shows he might leave for the right price. The allure of selling to a club the size of United could appeal, given Lecce’s excellent record at finding new players and turning a profit. United executives may travel to Italy as talks continue.

‘Dorgu fits the profile of player the club have pursued since Ratcliffe’s INEOS empire took operational control in February last year: younger, from clubs in continental Europe and with potential resale value. Last summer’s arrivals of Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee have shown, though, that buying from outside the Premier League is not always a smooth transition.

‘How United might afford a permanent transfer will be intriguing to observe, given the consistent messaging around the club being tight to the wire on financial regulations. United are said to be working on another possible deal, too.’

And perhaps that other deal could be for Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen with reports in Spain claiming that Man Utd have ‘put an offer on the table’ for the former Chelsea defender after Amorim ‘calls’ the Catalan club.

Amorim ‘has set his sights’ on Christensen and the Portuguese head coach has ‘contacted the Barça sporting management directly to express his interest and present a formal offer that could convince the Catalans’.

The Denmark international is ‘seen by Amorim as the ideal profile to lead’ his Man Utd defence with the Red Devils ‘looking to strengthen their rearguard after a season full of ups and downs’.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick ‘would be willing to give the green light to his transfer if United ‘s offer is sufficiently attractive’ and Man Utd’s offer is believed to be ‘close to €15m’.

The report continues:

‘Despite United’s interest, sources close to Christensen say the player is comfortable at Barcelona and is in no hurry to leave. However, the club’s need to settle accounts and Amorim’s insistence could end up tipping the balance in favour of the English team.’

