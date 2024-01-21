Man Utd put to shame by Arsenal in ranking of Premier League clubs by value added

This feels like a pretty good metric for assessing how well Premier League clubs are being run, with value added calculated by subtracting how much money was spent on the squad from the current market value.

Transfer market acumen is obviously key, as is the ability of the manager to develop players, and the quality of the academy. That’s three swings and misses for Manchester United then, who are one of two clubs with what we guess is technically a ‘value subtracted’ score (no prizes for guessing the other).

We’ve ranked the clubs by percentage value added to account for the vast differences in budget.

1) Luton

Purchase value: €24.75m

Market value: €104.38m

Difference: €79.63m

Value added: 76.3 %

Seven of their top ten record arrivals joined in the summer for a combined €23.92m, which means the remaining 18 of their 25-man squad was acquired for €830k. It would be one of the greatest triumphs in Premier League history if Rob Edwards keeps them up.

2) Brighton

Purchase value: €195.47m

Market value: €490.60m

Difference: €295.13m

Value added: 60.2 %

An extraordinary difference even before you remember they’ve made €333.8m in player sales in the last two seasons. Evan Ferguson (+€65m) and Kauro Mitoma (+€47m) are the big market value increases as things stand, but Simon Adingra, Julio Enciso and Jack Hinshelwood will presumably all be linked with Chelsea or Manchester United soon.

3) Brentford

Purchase value: €184.30m

Market value: €407.18m

Difference: €222.88m

Value added: 54.7 %

It’s no great surprise to see the data junkies near the top of this list, with Bryan Mbeumo (+€28m), Mathias Jensen (+23.7m) and Vitaly Janelt (+€21.4m) among the computer nerds’ biggest wins. Ivan Toney, signed for €5.6m in 2020, will be their record departure when he leaves.

4) Fulham

Purchase value: €185.42m

Market value: €313.50m

Difference: €128.08m

Value added: 40.9 %

Joao Palhinha is doing a lot of the heavy lifting in that €128m difference, remarkably trebling his market value at the age of 28 from €20m to €60m, but there are lots of not insignificant wins in the current squad, including Andreas Pereira (+€10.5m), Bernd Leno (+€9.4m) and Kenny Tete (+€11.8m). Marco Silva undoubtedly deserves more credit for being a coach who actually coaches.

5) Arsenal

Purchase value: €688.64m

Market value: €1.12bn

Difference: €427.86m

Value added: 38.3 %

Thomas Partey (-€25m) and Kai Havertz (-€20m) are the only market value decreases of any significance, with near enough every other member of the squad increasing in value during their time playing under Mikel Arteta, who is obviously benefitting from having a savvy transfer team working above him, but is also an undeniably brilliant coach. Bukayo Saka (+€120m), Gabriel Martinelli (+€73m) and Martin Odegaard (+€55m) provide clear evidence of that. To be the second most valuable football team in world football and have that much value added is truly extraordinary. Bravo.

6) Crystal Palace

Purchase value: €230.17m

Market value: €368.90m

Difference: €138.74m

Value added: 37.6 %

Looking very healthy for the time being but you can’t help but feel if Roy Hodgson somehow survives into next season they will have been gutted to the point where some, if not all, of Michael Olise (+€25.7m), Eberechi Eze (+€21.5m), Joachim Andersen (+€17.5m) and Marc Guehi (+€14.7m) will have provided cash for the coffers rather than remaining as their value added kings.

7) Aston Villa

Purchase value: €417.49m

Market value: €638.50m

Difference: €221.01m

Value added: 34.6 %

Aston Villa’s market value as a whole has increased by €175m since June 1, thanks in part due to some excellent work in the summer window, during which they signed Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans for – in total – €45m less than their market values, but mainly because Unai Emery is a managerial genius, improving pretty much every player he’s worked with at Villa Park.

8) Nottingham Forest

Purchase value: €263.18m

Market value: €389.75m

Difference: €126.57m

Value added: 32.5 %

Spent €317m on players since their promotion and made €19m in the period that mattered to the PSR points dockers, who presumably didn’t require a calculator, let alone an accountancy degree to come to the conclusion that Forest had been breaking the rules. ‘But, but, but we wanted the best price for Brennan Johnson’ is a terrible excuse that surely won’t fly.

9) Manchester City

Purchase value: €992.02m

Market value: €1.29bn

Difference: €301.68m

Value added: 23.3 %

The most valuable club in world football, where already brilliant players go to get better thanks to a genius coach, but it all means nothing because they’re a(n alleged) bunch of cheating scallywags and will be denounced as such circa 2028 with a further dozen hollow major trophies in the cabinet.

Pep Guardiola celebrates winning the Premier League title.

10) Liverpool

Purchase value: €673.65m

Market value: €874.60m

Difference: €200.95m

Value added: 23.0 %

Alisson (-€30.5m) and Virgil van Dijk (-€52.65m) are doing Liverpool no favours in the value added stakes, as they’re obviously both now terrible; also possibly because they’re the wrong side of 30. They’re also taking a bit of a hit on Darwin Nunez despite his market value increasing from €55m to €65m in his time at Anfield, thanks to his total €85m transfer fee. But Trent Alexander-Arnold (+€70m) is a big winner and Mohamed Salah is still a €23m positive despite being 31 years old.

11) Burnley

Purchase value: €201.70m

Market value: €260.65m

Difference: €58.95m

Value added: 22.6 %

Not a brilliant score, and that’s largely because Burnley did a Chelsea on a much more humble scale, overpaying for players with potential who could come good but are currently valued below what was spent on them. Zeki Amdouni (-€3.6m) and James Trafford (-€2.3m) are perhaps the best examples.

12) Wolves

Purchase value: €256.10m

Market value: €316.50m

Difference: €60.40m

Value added: 19.1 %

Max Kilman, plucked from Maidenhead for nothing in 2018, makes up more than half the difference for Wolves, with Rayan Ait-Nouri (+€17m) and Pedro Neto (+€22m) getting them the rest of the way there.

13) Bournemouth

Purchase value: €261.72m

Market value: €315.10m

Difference: €53.38m

Value added: 16.9 %

Six of their top ten record arrivals joined the club in the last two seasons, and only two of those players – Ilya Zabarnyi (+€2.3m) and Milos Kerkez (+€2.2m) – are worth more now than what they paid for them. Tyler Adams, their second most expensive signing ever, has played 20 minutes of football this season; Hamed Traore, their third most expensive signing ever, has featured for 181 minutes of football and has now gone on loan to Napoli.

14) Everton

Purchase value: €281.12m

Market value: €336.90m

Difference: €55.78m

Value added: 16.6 %

Without Jarrad Branthwaite (+€25m) and Amadou Onana (+€15m) they would very quickly be in the red given the steady decline of the majority of the squad, and that may soon be their reality given significant transfer interest in the pair.

15) Tottenham

Purchase value: €672.75m

Market value: €780.80m

Difference: €108.05m

Value added: 13.8 %

Buying James Maddison (+ €23.7m) for €46m is cheating, quite frankly, and it feels as though the only way is up for Destiny Udogie (+€22m), Pape Matar Sarr (+€18.1m), Guglielmo Vicario (+€11.5m) and Micky van de Ven (+€5m) under Ange Postecoglou.

16) Newcastle

Purchase value: €569.15m

Market value: €643.70m

Difference: €74.55m

Value added: 11.6 %

Of the top nine most valuable players in the Newcastle squad only Joelinton (€42m) and Joe Willock (€35m) were bought before the arrival of their Saudi benefactors in October 2021. Bruno Guimaraes represents their biggest transfer market win by far, given he’s more than doubled his value to €85m in his two years at the club. There have otherwise only been small increases in value, with the vast majority either retaining or dropping.

17) Sheffield United

Purchase value: €130.79m

Market value: €137.95m

Difference: €7.16m

Value added: 5.2 %

Anel Ahmedhodzic (+€13.5m) is a big positive in an otherwise bleak picture for the Blades, who have just George Baldock (+€1.75m) as the only other market value increase in their squad besides academy graduates, who don’t even account for €10m between them.

18) West Ham

Purchase value: €444.90m

Market value: €451.60m

Difference: €6.70m

Value added: 1.5 %

Something of a surprise perhaps to see them so low given Jarrod Bowen (+€28.7m) and Lucas Paqueta (+€22.1m) and other quality young-ish players, whose market values will outstrip their transfer fees in time. But they have the second oldest squad in the Premier League with an average age of 28, and values generally only go in one direction past that point.

19) Chelsea

Purchase value: €1.03bn

Market value: €977.50m

Difference: -€51.90m

Value added: -5.3 %

Truly incredible to have a value subtracted score when you’ve got four academy graduates in the squad – Reece James, Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and Levi Colwill – with a total value (otherwise known as pure profit by the Chelsea directors) of €175m. That essentially means that the players, mainly bought in the Todd Boehly era, are worth €226m less now than when they signed them.

20) Manchester United

Purchase value: €871.62m

Market value: €739.25m

Difference: -€132.37m

Value added: -17.9 %

Very funny that Antony’s market value of €35m is actually the same as when they bought him. The problem of course being that they paid €60m more than that market value. And nearly as amusing that Raphael Varane was signed for €30m less than what he was worth – pats on the back all round for that, guys – but two-and-a-half years at Old Trafford now sees him valued at €15m less than they paid. That means his market value has dropped by €51,546 a day on average since his debut in August 2021. No wonder Erik ten Hag is about to batter him.

United would be on -€192.37m were it not for the loan exit of Jadon Sancho, whose market value has dropped by €84,459 per day since his debut for the Red Devils.