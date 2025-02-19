Sporting CP youngster Geovany Quenda has “verbally agreed” to join Man Utd in the summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils are having an awful season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 15th in the Premier League table after being beaten 1-0 on Tottenham by a James Maddison goal.

Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November, has failed to improve results and performances at Man Utd with the Red Devils winning just four of their 14 Premier League matches under his direction.

Man Utd could only bring in Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in the January transfer window as the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) restricted their ability to sign more players.

Amorim has refused to deviate away from his philosophy, style of play and tactics despite poor results and now Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are looking to give him the players he needs to suit his high-intensity philosophy.

One player Amorim loves is Sporting Lisbon youngster Quenda, who can play in a number of positions, with former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs revealing that the 17-year-old has now “verbally agreed personal terms” ahead of a potential summer move.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ruben Amorim needs way more than ‘two or three transfer windows’ to fix Man Utd

👉 Who will be the next Man Utd manager if Ruben Amorim is sacked?

👉 Ashworth wanted Man Utd to appoint PL boss instead of Amorim before his £25m sacking

Man Utd now just need to agree a fee with Sporting CP with the Portuguese top-flight side looking for around €60m (£50m) in order to allow Quenda to leave.

Jacobs said on talkSPORT: “The player has agreed verbally personal terms. He’s waiting to see if the clubs pre-agree, or wait until the summer.

“The price that Manchester United are looking at is 40 million Euros (£33.1m). Sporting want 60 million Euros, there’s a release clause of 100 million Euros.

“If Manchester United can get this one done south of 60 million, not only a good signing now and for the future, and a player Ruben Amorim knows really well, but potentially a deal that they can get without being forced, as they did with Rasmus Hojlund, to pay more than they ideally want to do.”

Jacobs added: “Fans can be very excited, he’s quick, he’s intelligent, he’s got good movement off the ball.

“He can play deeper as a right wing-back, right-wing, there’s some goals output that will improve with age, he’s very creative and intuitive, and Ruben Amorim will value that kind of player.”

Speaking earlier this month, Sporting youth coach Bernardo Bruschy insisted that he wouldn’t be shocked to see Quenda end up at Man Utd in the summer.

Bruschy told Portuguese newspaper A Bola: “Seeing his name associated with clubs of the biggest size in Europe surprises me just because it is so early, I am not surprised if he gets there.”