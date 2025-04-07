According to reports, Manchester United could sign Brentford ‘sensation’ Bryan Mbeumo this summer as he’s considered a leading target for two reasons.

The Red Devils are lacking in attacking areas as they are 16th in our open play goals Premier League table after 31 matches.

Man Utd require a major squad overhaul with Ruben Amorim‘s side spending most of this season in the bottom half of the Premier League.

United’s squad is not currently suited to Amorim’s preferred style and formation, as their limited funds prevented them from making wholesale changes in January.

The Premier League giants needed to offload unwanted talents to raise funds for signings in January and this remains the case heading into the summer with upgrades required in various positions.

Man Utd have been toothless in attack this season, while Mbeumo has shone for Brentford and has stepped up following Ivan Toney’s move to the Saudi Pro League.

The talented right-winger – who can also play as a forward – has 16 goals and six assists in his 35 appearances for Brentford across all competitions.

The 25-year-old is attracting interest from elsewhere heading into the summer. He could be a low-cost option for Big Six clubs as his current contract is due to expire in 2026.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Mbeumo ‘could be Man Utd’s first signing’ ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Premier League ‘sensation’ has emerged as a possible signing for Man Utd, with ‘sporting directors believing he can offer immediate solutions and fit perfectly into the new project’.