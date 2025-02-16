Man Utd quintet promoted for ‘pub team’ clash as Amorim says players ‘responsible’ for job cuts

Ruben Amorim insists he and his players must take “responsibility” for the job cuts at Manchester United as five academy stars look set to be promoted for their clash with Tottenham.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has continued to swing the axe at United with between 100 and 200 further members of staff set to lose their jobs after 250 people were laid off last year.

Asked if poor morale among staff at the club was affecting the team, Amorim said: “I think it’s really important for us in the first team, coaches and players, to not ignore that. People are losing their jobs so we have to acknowledge that and the biggest problem is the football, because we spend the money, we are not winning, we are not in Champions League, so the revenues are not the same.

“We spent a lot of money in the past and now we have to be careful with the finances. We cannot rebuild the team the way we would like. People are losing their jobs, of course it’s hard to have that feeling of people safe in their job and it affects the environment. We cannot ignore, we acknowledge that problem and I want to say that the responsibility is the first team.

“We have to change that. The first part, what we should do is to win at Tottenham. That is the small step to try to help these people, to try not to push the prices of the tickets higher. We are responsible for that.”

Amorim is in the midst of an injury crisis at Old Trafford, with Amad Diallo now joining Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo and Jonny Evans on the sidelines.

And reports claim five youth stars could feature against Tottenham on Sunday.

Teenage midfielders Sekou Kone and Jack Moorhouse have both travelled south along with former Arsenal prodigy Chido Obi-Martin, who’s been banging in goals at youth level, Harry Amass and Elyh Harrison.

Ange Potecoglou is dealing with an injury crisis of his own, and pundit Jamie Carragher believes the game will see two “pub teams” do battle.

“This is like two pub teams, isn’t it? What is this? The Red Lion vs. The Dog and Duck? Man United does okay away from home in big stadiums, but Tottenham beat them a few weeks ago,” Carragher said when asked for his prediction.

“I think this will be 1-1 because I think Man United will go there with their back five, sit back, and try to make it difficult. I’m not sure Tottenham has enough to score multiple goals, and I don’t think Man United has the quality to take all three points.”