While Sir Jim Ratcliffe slashes budgets and forces Ruben Amorim to wash the kit, think back to all the players Manchester United have spent £30million or more on since Sir Alex Ferguson retired…

Ratcliffe and his cronies are on a money-saving mission at Old Trafford, with the latest cut-backs announced this week.

How long before United players are car-pooling to away games or running out at the Snapdragon Bowl?

Of course, while Ratcliffe cops the flak and Doris the tea lady re-applies for her job, the Glazers have taken out a sodding fortune from their very own cash machine masquerading as a football club.

They’ve also spent a lot of money on some pretty terrible footballers – and the odd half-decent one.

How many of the 25 players United have signed for £30million-plus since 2013 can you recall in 365 seconds?



