Man Utd join race with Liverpool for £34m Bundesliga striker to rival Rasmus Hojlund

Man Utd and Liverpool are both considering bids for Maximilian Beier.

Manchester United are reportedly considering a bid for Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, while Liverpool remain in the mix for the 21-year-old.

Beier made 33 Bundesliga games last term and claimed 16 goals and three assists to earn him a spot in Germany’s squad for Euro 2024, where he made one appearance from the bench.

He’s long been a target for Liverpool, with Germany journalist Christian Falk claiming in October 2023 that he was “definitely on their list”.

“Another name on Liverpool’s list is Maximilian Beier of Hoffenheim – I heard he’s definitely on the list, as he brings something that’s very interesting for Liverpool!” Falk said.

“His high speed this season was 35.45kmph. It’s also really good for Germany; he’s the second-fastest German player behind Leroy Sane. His contract at Hoffenheim runs until 2025 and I heard he has a release clause; he’ll be a little bit more expensive for English clubs but for German clubs he’ll only cost €20m. So you see, Liverpool are looking around at the Bundesliga again.

“He’s a player you can educate, fast, can play as a striker as well as on the wings, which would be beneficial for Liverpool’s rotations in the forward line. I think he’s interesting.

“He could be the next German national player, perhaps not in the coming matches, but he’ll be in the national team. He’s not very expensive, which would fit into Liverpool’s business model. Keep in mind, though, that Brentford and Everton’s interest in the player is concrete.”

But Beier signed a fresh contract with Hoffenheim almost immediately after those claims and it’s now claimed he will be worth twice as much to interested parties.

Even so, reports in Italy suggest both Manchester United and Liverpool are ‘considering whether to make a move for Beier’ and the German club believe there is a ‘good chance’ they will get the £34m fee they’re after this summer.

But a striker isn’t a priority for United or Liverpool after the Red Devils signed Joshua Zirkzee to replace Anthony Martial and Liverpool have Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota as centre-forward options.

Reports suggest United are getting closer to agreeing a deal for Bayern right-back Noussair Mazraoui and are still keen on adding a new midfielder to their ranks – Manuel Ugarte remains their top target, but it may even finally be Frankie de Jong.

Liverpool meanwhile are yet to make a summer signing – the only Premier League club that still hasn’t – but are thought to be keen on Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup as a possible replacement for Wataru Endo, who’s been the subject of interest from Marseille.

The Reds are said to have already rejected an £11.8m bid from Roberto De Zerbi’s side for the Japan international, and have also rebuffed an £8.4m offer from PSV Eindhoven for Sepp van den Berg.