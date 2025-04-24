According to reports, Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing James McAtee from arch-rivals Manchester City.

The 2024/25 campaign has been disappointing for Man City as they exited the Premier League title race before the New Year and failed to reach the latter stages of the Champions League.

There have been few positives for Man City this season, but academy product McAtee has been one of their better performers, scoring seven goals in all competitions.

Despite this, opportunities under Pep Guardiola have been few and far between for the midfielder. In December 2024, the head coach admitted he had “unfairly” treated McAtee.

Guardiola said: “It’s not a doubt – not because of the way we played but in the past. There are things that sometimes feel unfair,” Guardiola said.

“Sometimes in the situation you are living always you had the feeling to give the responsibility to the senior players rather than the young players, but sometimes the senior players have more pressure than the young ones who don’t have anything to defend. They want to conquer the world.”

He added: “He’s a player with a generation that we had in City that has been unbelievable – Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Liam Delap., Taylor Harwood-Bellis. They are incredible players and Macca has come from there and been captain of that generation.

“That’s why I said to Txiki [Begiristain], and I know it’s unfair to say [now] because ‘you asked him to stay and I didn’t give you the minutes you deserved’ so that’s fair enough but I always had the feeling he could play with us.”

McAtee’s current contract is due to expire in 2026 and he’s been heavily linked with a potential exit from Man City over the past year.

A new report from The Telegraph claims Man Utd are plotting a shock raid on Man City, with Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United also interested in the ‘overlooked’ midfielder.

This comes as Guardiola has already identified two attacking midfielders he could sign this summer. The report explains.