Man Utd ‘ramp up efforts’ to offload one star despite Amorim vote of confidence

Man Utd are looking to see if there is a potential market to sell Casemiro in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been having a terrible season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently sitting 13th in the Premier League table after beating Leicester City 3-0 before the international break.

Man Utd sacked Erik ten Hag at the end of October to bring in Amorim from Sporting CP in an effort to turn around the club’s fortunes as quickly as possible.

It hasn’t happened yet with the Red Devils struggling even more under the Portuguese head coach as he struggles to get the Man Utd squad to adapt to his style of play, philosophy and tactics.

Casemiro, who joined from Real Madrid for £70m in 2022, is one player who has struggled to fit in under Amorim with the Brazilian struggling for most of his time under Ten Hag too.

And now GiveMeSport claims that Man Utd are set to ‘ramp up efforts to find a potential buyer for Casemiro this summer as they look to ease their wage bill and reshape their midfield options’.

The report adds:

‘There is an acceptance within the club that Casemiro’s pay package presents a major barrier to any potential exit. At this stage, only clubs in Saudi Arabia appear capable of matching his current earnings, making a departure far from straightforward. ‘Despite the financial concerns, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has not lost faith in Casemiro. The midfielder’s struggle to fit with the physicalities that come with the new playing system at this stage of his career has been the primary factor limiting his involvement, rather than a lack of trust in his technical ability.’

Amorim clearly has time for the former Real Madrid midfielder after Casemiro started both legs of their Europa League victory over Real Sociedad and played 90 minutes in their 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Casemiro did drop to the bench against Leicester City and the report continues:

‘However, the club are still eager to gain clarity on whether a market exists for Casemiro well in advance of the transfer window. Manchester United’s recruitment plans hinge on this decision, particularly in their search for a top-class replacement.’

Man Utd legend Gary Pallister insists Casemiro is not suited to Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation as he struggles to get about the pitch like he used to.

Pallister said: “It’s a tough one with Casemiro. You’re talking about an unbelievable player who’s achieved some incredible things in his career, but the truth in the matter is that if you’re playing as a midfielder in the 3-4-3 system, you need legs. Unfortunately for Casemiro, he can’t get around the pitch like he did in his time.

“If Manchester United played a different way, then they could maybe have him in the team because he’s a wonderful passer of the ball and he still scores the occasional goal, but he just can’t get around the pitch like he used to. That’s why he’s being used so sparingly by Ruben Amorim at the moment.”