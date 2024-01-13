Man Utd: Rangnick lifts lid on relationship with ‘calm and pleasant’ Sancho amid Ten Hag ‘problems’

Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick insists “calm and pleasant” Jadon Sancho gave him no problems during his time at the club.

Sancho has secured a loan transfer to his former club Borussia Dortmund after falling out with Rangnick’s successor, Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag and Sancho do not see eye to eye and after a well-documented fall out in September, the player refused to apologise for publicly calling the Dutchman a liar in a social media post responding to claims from his manager that he was not putting in the required effort in training.

It would be typical for the 23-year-old to return to Dortmund and instantly hit the ground running, yet it would not be a surprise at all.

He provided 114 goal contributions in 137 appearances for the German side before only registering 12 goals and six assists in 82 matches for Manchester United – who paid £73million for his services.

A lot has been said about the breakdown of Ten Hag and Sancho’s relationship and Rangnick has discussed his relationship with the England international during an interview with Sky Germany.

“He had his best time in Dortmund and, when he was healthy, always played for me,” Rangnick – who managed the Red Devils from December 2021 to May 2022 – said.

“However, he was not as carefree as he was in Dortmund. But this was also due to the overall situation. When he was fit, he was set and did well under me.

“In Manchester, he was no longer able to play. He now has to get back into a rhythm and really get into shape in Dortmund. From his point of view, the change makes perfect sense.”

Rangnick added that Sancho kept himself out of trouble during his time as interim boss.

“In the six months I’ve had him, there hasn’t been a single discipline problem,” he said.

“On the contrary; he is a calm and pleasant guy.”

The German manager was also asked about Timo Werner’s loan move from RB Leipzig to Tottenham, saying it makes “a lot of sense”.

The ex-Leipzig boss said: “It wouldn’t have made sense to stay with RB. For none. Tottenham have a need and play an attacking style of football.

“The change seems to me to make a lot of sense.”

