Man Utd in raptures as star who rejected rivals ‘wants to move’ there, after Ten Hag shuffle

Manchester United target Noussair Mazraoui reportedly “wants to move” to the club after rejecting West Ham, and the exit of Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be crucial for that transfer.

United boss Erik ten Hag is clearly still fond of a number of his former Ajax stars. Indeed, he won three Eredivisie titles with the Dutch side, and immediately brought Antony and Lisandro Martinez to Old Trafford with him when he moved there.

It has also been suggested he’s keen on West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, while interest in Matthijs de Ligt has been well reported, and a move for Mazraoui could now be on the cards.

The former Ajax right-back rejected West Ham – where he himself could have linked up with Kudus – and Fabrizio Romano states he is eager for United instead.

Mazraoui wants Man Utd move

“Mazraoui has decided to give total priority to Manchester United. He would love to go to Man Utd and he wants to move there,” Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

“He would love to be reunited with Ten Hag and Mazraoui is waiting for Manchester United, so the agreement on personal terms will not be a problem.”

It was recently reported that Ten Hag feels Mazraoui can help get the best out of Antony, who was directly involved in just five goals last season, but when he was last paired with the right-back, that figure was at 22 in all competitions.

Unites must make Wan-Bissaka leave

But Romano also states that an exit must occur before Mazraoui can be signed.

“The crucial step is what happens with Wan-Bissaka, because Manchester United will bring in a right-back only if he leaves,” Romano said.

Indeed, United have Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot at right-back, and a third option would mean one would surely have severely reduced minutes, so it would be best for one to leave.

The Englishman has been the subject of interest West Ham, so having lost out on Mazraoui, Wan-Bissaka could be a perfect option for the London club.

