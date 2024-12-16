Rashford transfer latest: Man Utd ‘consider’ loan bid with star ‘distant’ from Amorim

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford appears likely to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window with the Red Devils willing to consider loan bids, according to reports.

The England international was left out of the 20-man squad to face Man City in the Manchester Derby on Sunday with Alejandro Garnacho another surprise absentee.

Rashford had to watch from his house as Man Utd produced their best result of the season to come from a goal down to beat the defending Premier League champions 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium, thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo.

That result kept Man Utd in 13th place in the Premier League table but they closed the gap on the fifth-placed Citizens to five points after 16 matches.

Ruben Amorim has only been in place since mid-November as Man Utd head coach but the Red Devils have been linked with numerous potential new signings that would suit the former Sporting Lisbon boss’ system.

One player who could be a casualty in Amorim’s first season in charge is Rashford with the 27-year-old at the centre of reports last week that Man Utd will sell in January for ‘top offers’.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Man Utd are ‘ready to sell’ Rashford in the January transfer window as they look to bring in some new faces.

Rashford ‘appears to have been ruled out’ of Amorim’s plans and ‘could leave’ in January after the Man Utd boss ‘sent a clear message about his role in the team’ by omitting him from the squad against Man City.

MORE ON MANCHESTER DERBY FROM F365

👉 16 Conclusions from Man City 1-2 Man Utd – Amad changes the story, but what if Pep really is done?

👉 Mediawatch: Shock as Ruben Amorim ‘watched’ Marcus Rashford ‘GET DRESSED’

👉 Man Utd: Rashford, Garnacho decision influenced by director as Romano reveals ‘consequences’

The Man Utd forward’s relationship with Amorim ‘seems to be distant’ and the Red Devils are ‘considering putting him on the market to facilitate his departure in search of new horizons’.

One of the potential options ‘being considered by the United board is the possibility of a loan move with a mandatory purchase option, a formula that would allow the club to free up space in its squad while receiving financial compensation in the future’.

Journalist Graeme Bailey insists Amorim dropped Garnacho and Rashford over their “attitude” during his first month in charge of Man Utd.

Bailey told United In Focus: “I am told the club has no issues with Amorim’s handling of the situation.

“He has made it clear to both that he hasn’t liked the attitude that either has shown and he has chosen this moment to make it clear to the squad as a whole what he expects.

“Amorim has certain levels and any player wanting to play for him has to hit certain levels of professionalism, attitude and commitment.”

READ NEXT: Premier League winners and losers: Dyche, Guardiola, Amorim, Liverpool and the two manager sackings