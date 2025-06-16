Manchester United star Marcus Rashford would reportedly ‘accept a pay cut’ to join a rival Premier League club and there are ‘two’ teams ‘to watch’.

Rashford is expected to leave Man Utd during this summer’s transfer window as he is not part of Ruben Amorim’s plans.

It was initially hoped that the appointment of Amorim would benefit Rashford, but they quickly butted heads and the England international announced his intention to leave his boyhood club ahead of January.

This announcement came after Rashford was omitted from Man Utd’s squad for December’s Manchester derby, with Amorim criticising the forward and Alejandro Garnacho for their poor attitude and performances in training.

Rashford’s dire form and huge salary proved major stumbling blocks for the 27-year-old in January as he did not get his desired move to FC Barcelona.

Instead, Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy for around £40m after they looked to fill the void left by Jhon Duran following his move to Al Nassr.

This move benefited Rashford as he returned to form at Villa Park, grabbing six goals and four assists in his 17 appearances in all competitions.

Rashford’s resurgence has caught the eye of clubs around Europe as he has more options than January, but his reported £325,000 a week salary remains an issue.

A report from Caught Offside claims Rashford is looking to get around this issue by ‘accepting a pay cut’ amid interest from three Premier League clubs.

The report adds:

‘Aston Villa remain open to signing Rashford permanently after his loan spell there in the second half of last season, but they look set to face competition for the England international’s signature. ‘Tottenham and Newcastle are expected to be two names to watch in the Premier League, while sources also named Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Saudi Pro League clubs as likely suitors. Rashford is keen to leave Man United and sources high up in the industry believe he’d now accept a pay cut to seal a move away.’

Garnacho is also expected to leave Man Utd this summer as he’s been informed to ‘find a new club’ after falling out with Amorim in the final weeks of the 2024/25 season.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Garnacho’s situation, claiming his ‘first choice’ is to remain in the Premier League amid interest from Chelsea.

Romano tweeted: “Alejandro Garnacho’s priority is to stay in Premier League while he’s set to leave Man United this summer.

“Despite Bayer Leverkusen interest and Ten Hag’s appreciation, the deal looks complicated and Premier League is the player’s first choice.”