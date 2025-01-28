Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford has agreed to reduce his salary in order to seal a move to Barcelona before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has not played for the Red Devils since Ruben Amorim’s side beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the Europa League on December 12.

Amorim left him out of the matchday squad for their 2-1 Manchester Derby victory over Man City later that week and the Man Utd forward has only been in one squad since.

Rashford admitted in an interview after being left out against Man City that he was ready for a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford in January if the opportunity arose.

That led to numerous clubs being linked with a move for Rashford but many were put off by the huge wage packet that he’s on at Man Utd.

His high salary has even proved difficult for Euro giants like Barcelona, who are now seen as the main potential suitors for Rashford if he’s to find a new club in January.

But reports in Spain now claim that Rashford is ‘closer to arriving in Spain’ with the Man Utd forward ‘accepting’ Barcelona’s terms for a loan move.

Rashford has left ‘the doors completely open to leave Old Trafford this January’ and Barcelona have become ‘very attentive to the possibility of incorporating him into their ranks, to give Hans-Dieter Flick more alternatives in attack.’

The Catalan giants ‘have been in talks’ with the Man Utd board ‘to get him to land on loan until June’ with the ‘operation’ set to cost them €3m.

It is said to be ‘essential that the English star accepts a significant reduction in his salary’ and with a move to Barcelona ‘very convincing’ to the Man Utd forward, ‘he has accepted Laporta and Deco’s request without any problems.’

The report adds that Rashford ‘could therefore become a surprise signing for Flick in the near future, although it all depends on whether they manage to free up any players before the transfer window ends.’

Speaking on Monday, Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy insisted that Barcelona had “not engaged United formally about taking Rashford on loan”.

Reddy said: “Amorim is not convinced of Marcus Rashford’s behaviour and his professionalism if he has to stay at the close of this window, which is a very big possibility because Barcelona is the option he wants and pretty much the only one left.

“They’ve not engaged United formally about taking Rashford on loan. They are struggling to offload players and create any kind of salary space. Their wage bill is increasing with contract renewals.

“Hansi Flick seems very comfortable with the players that he has, he’s not putting any pressure for new signings. His commitment is to those he already has.

“If Rashford stays, the onus is on him to change his behaviour and change his habits. Rather than the PR about how much he loves the club, the fans would like to see it in action.”