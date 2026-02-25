Barcelona strike Rashford ‘agreement’ as Romano reveals Man Utd ‘message is clear’

Marcus Rashford has been on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd this season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd are still adamant that they “do not want to offer any discount” to Barcelona for Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils allowed the England international to join the Catalan giants in the summer transfer window in a loan deal until the end of the season.

It came after Rashford spent the second half of last season at Premier League rivals Aston Villa after falling out with then Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim.

Barcelona have the option to make the deal for Rashford into a permanent move for €30m (£26m) but there are doubts whether the La Liga side can afford the fee and his high wages.

Rashford has impressed for Barcelona with ten goals and nine assists in 34 appearances in all competitions, and transfer journalist Nicolo Schira claimed on Tuesday that the Catalan giants had struck an “agreement in principle” with Rashford.

Schira wrote on X: ‘Positive meeting between Marcus #Rashford’s camp and #Barça, which want to keep him from #ManchesterUnited on a permanent deal. There is also an agreement in principle between #FCB and the forward for a contract until 2030. Expected direct talks between Barça and #MUFC. #transfers.’

But Romano insists that any idea of Barcelona getting a discount for Rashford from Man Utd will fall on deaf ears at Old Trafford as they refuse to budge on their price.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Since January, Barcelona have made it very clear to Marcus Rashford that they want him to stay.

“The message from the club and from coach Hansi Flick has always been very positive. Rashford also wants to stay at Barcelona.

“Negotiations on the player’s contract terms are underway and progressing well. Barcelona are making good progress on the salary side.

“But then there is the club-to-club discussion. Manchester United want the €30m option clause paid in full. The message from United is clear – pay €30m or the player doesn’t join.

“So Barcelona feel strong because the player is on their side, but they still need to agree terms with Manchester United. United do not want to offer any discount.”

Man Utd are looking at bringing in at least one new midfielder in the summer transfer window and Romano has brought an update on the situation.

Romano added: “Manchester United will go really strong on midfield.

“Casemiro is expected to leave, so they could sign one or two midfielders in the summer. They are also working on a new contract for Kobbie Mainoo.

“Many names will be mentioned. On Alexis Mac Allister, there is no confirmation at the moment. Sandro Tonali is appreciated.

“In England there have been reports about Ibrahim Sangare from Nottingham Forest, but at this stage I’m not aware of anything concrete.

“The name they absolutely love from Nottingham Forest is Elliot Anderson. He is doing fantastic, English, talented, and he is on Manchester United’s shortlist.

“But it will depend on several factors – the manager situation, exits, and especially Champions League qualification. Financially, that would be crucial for Manchester United to understand whether they can sign two midfielders and what profiles they can target.

“Let’s see how the situation develops in the coming months, but for sure Manchester United will be very active in midfield.”