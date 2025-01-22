Barcelona ‘sacrifice’ two players to sign Man Utd star as ultimatum forces them ‘to go for’ Rashford

Barcelona are finally set to make their move for Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford as the transfer deadline approaches, according to reports.

The Red Devils could lose more than one of their academy products in the January transfer window with Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho all linked with moves away this month.

Garnacho has seemed closest to an exit with reports that Man Utd are ready to accept a bid from Napoli if the Serie A club bid €65m for the Argentina international.

Rashford is more likely to leave on a loan deal, rather than a permanent transfer, because of the Red Devils’ asking price and his high wage demands.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Marseille are among the clubs reportedly interested in signing Man Utd forward Rashford in the January window.

Rashford was left out of Ruben Amorim’s squad for their 2-1 win over Man City in the Manchester Derby in December and he has only been included in one matchday squad since.

The England international told journalist Henry Winter in an interview after the Man City game that he is ready for a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford.

A report on Tuesday insisted that Rashford was putting in extra training to make himself available for Man Utd if Amorim needs him for their Europa League match against Rangers on Thursday.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Was appointing Amorim ‘stupidest’ move or relegation plan genius from Ratcliffe?

👉 Scholes tells Man Utd they must sell eight players in £372m transfer clearout

👉 Man Utd draw up four-man striker shortlist with January signing ‘expected’ if one of three stars are sold



It was also claimed in Sport yesterday that Rashford is ‘beginning to be in a hurry to resolve his situation’ at Man Utd and that he had issued an ultimatum to Barcelona, telling them that he ‘will activate other options’ if the Catalan giants ‘cannot arrange an exit in the next few days’.

And now fresh reports in Spain claim that Barcelona have acted upon Rashford’s warning and will ‘sacrifice two players to bring in’ the Man Utd attacker.

Barca ‘have made the decision to go for’ Rashford with Man Utd ‘asking for around 50 million euros for his transfer, although they can allow him to leave on loan, for around three million’.

The report adds that ‘it will first be necessary to make room in the dressing room and free up some players, and there are already two players who are set to pack their bags soon’.

Eric Garcia is the first player Barcelona are looking to sell and ‘everything indicates that the Martorell native will return to Girona, who are preparing a firm offer valued at around eight million.’

Garcia is the ‘first sacrifice’, while Ansu Fati’s ‘days at Barca are also numbered’ with ‘his departure is expected to be made official very soon’.

On Fati, the report continues: ‘The idea is to transfer him permanently, but he has no suitors willing to bet on him, so it is most likely that he will leave again through a loan.’