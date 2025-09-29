It has been claimed that Marcus Rashford has given Manchester United a “big issue”, with the Premier League giants “boxed in”.

Rashford left Man Utd in the summer as he joined FC Barcelona on loan with an option to buy for around £26m.

The England international decided at the end of 2024 that he wanted to leave Man Utd for a fresh start, as he butted heads with head coach Ruben Amorim en route to departing.

The versatile forward was keen on a move to Barcelona in January, though they opted against the move at the time amid his huge salary and poor form over 18 months.

Instead, Rashford secured a loan move to Aston Villa and returned to form under Unai Emery, grabbing four goals and six assists in his 17 appearances.

This boosted his chances of joining Barcelona in the window and they sanctioned a loan deal after missing out on Luis Diaz and Nico Williams.

27-year-old Rashford has overcome a slow start at Barcelona as he’s shone for the Spanish giants in recent weeks. He has two goals and four assists for his new club in eight appearances across all competitions.

Now, football finance expert Stefan Borson has explained that the Red Devils have a “big issue” with Rashford, whose ‘agreed cut-price deal’ with Barcelona has no “upside” for the Premier League giants.

“The player is going to end up boxing Manchester United in,” Borson told Football Insider.

“I think it’s clear that United obviously want to sell the player. I mean, you just loaned him out. Where are we going to get to next summer?

“Whatever he does, whether he plays well or whether he’s mediocre, whether he’s patchy, you get to next summer and there’s one bidder on the table and the player says he only wants to go to Barcelona.

“Well, in that scenario, they may well get him for £25m.”

Borson added: “It’s a big issue for Manchester United because it is very hard to see where the upside is.

“You’re not going to bring him back unless there’s a change of manager and he’s very keen, which must be unlikely. Not so much the first bit, but the second bit.

“So, he’s not coming back, and he’s almost certain to say he wants to go to Barcelona if Barcelona want to sign him, so you’re negotiating against yourself.”