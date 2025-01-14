AC Milan are interested in both Marcus Rashford and Kyle Walker.

According to reports, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been handed a transfer boost amid interest from Serie A giants AC Milan.

Rashford has attracted interest from AC Milan after he announced that he’s “ready” for a new challenge away from Man Utd. He could soon join our list of the 20 biggest January transfers.

The Red Devils star has been blasted for his poor performances over the past 18 months as he’s massively declined since scoring 30 goals during the 2022/23 campaign.

It was hoped that the appointment of Ruben Amorim would boost Rashford, but his struggles have continued and it is the right time for him to move elsewhere.

AC Milan are among the leading contenders to sign Rashford, but they are also interested in Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, who is also expected to leave the Premier League this month.

READ: Ruben Amorim repeats Sir Alex ploy as Marcus Rashford gets ‘message’



Serie A rules permit AC Milan from signing the two England internationals this month, but a report from Sky in Italy claims their ‘preference’ is Rashford over Walker.

‘Rashford is Milan’s priority over Kyle Walker in the January transfer window, according to Sky in Italy. Pep Guardiola confirmed over the weekend that Walker and his representatives are “exploring” his options after informing outgoing sporting director Txiki Begiristain that he wants to move abroad.

‘According to Sky in Italy, AC Milan sounded out the defender some time ago in case Fikayo Tomori left the club, but his transfer was blocked by the arrival of new manager Sergio Conceicao

‘It remains to be seen whether this time could be different and whether the Rossoneri will try to land his signature with Bayern Munich having also been interested in the past.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Napoli make first ‘offer’ of £38m for Man Utd star as Kvaratskhelia ‘nears PSG transfer’

👉 Mikel Arteta names Man Utd star as ‘best player on the pitch’ against Arsenal

👉 Man Utd: Romano reveals ‘talks’ with Champions League side for shock Rashford replacement

Sky Sports are also reporting that the Serie A giants are ‘expected to make a formal approach’ to sign Rashford.