Man Utd star brutally told to quit club amid Arsenal transfer talk: ‘If you don’t enjoy, leave’

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford has been told to quit the Red Devils if he isn’t enjoying himself by former Premier League boss Gordon Strachan.

The Red Devils have not been having a good time in the Premier League this season with new boss Ruben Amorim struggling to turn around their inconsistent form.

New head coach Amorim has drawn one, won one and lost two of his first four Premier League games in charge of the club with Man Utd currently 13th in the Premier League table.

Only Everton, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season with Rashford scoring four, new signing Joshua Zirkzee on three and Rasmus Hojlund on two in the league.

And there are rumours that Man Utd are looking to sell Rashford in the next two transfer windows as they look to raise funds to bring in reinforcements.

Rashford has looked a shadow of the player that scored 30 goals in all competitions in the 2022/23 campaign with the Man Utd forward often appearing disinterested.

And now former Man Utd midfielder Strachan has told Rashford to “leave” Old Trafford if he doesn’t “enjoy it at the club”.

Strachan told Gambling Zone: “Well, that’s one of the problems that Man United have – we’ve just got to hold our breath for Marcus Rashford to play well.

“And we’ve just got to go through this again every season where we’ve got to hope Marcus gets better. ‘I hope he starts smiling and I hope he starts enjoying the game.’ Do me a favour. If you don’t enjoy it at the club, leave. Just leave and then we can all get on with it. You’re a good footballer, son.

“As Man United fans, do you want to just keep waiting for Marcus to do well? I think that conversation should be moved on now and just put away. You either want to play or you don’t want to play. Do me a favour, if you’re not enjoying it, do something else then.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy thinks Rashford should be doing better for his ability and he reckons the Man Utd forward could be of use to Arsenal.

Murphy told talkSPORT: “He should be doing more for the talent he’s got. I think we’ve already seen the best of Marcus Rashford but he’s capable of getting to that level again.

“I think [new United manager] Ruben Amorim is capable of doing that. I think the scenario of him going is unrealistic, I think he will stay and Amorim will get more out of him.

“He had one world-class season, his numbers were superb. With the ability he’s got, I think he’s capable of more.

“He’s been at a club for a long time but the managerial situation has never been stable, there’s been a lot of change.

“If he was in a better team, a more successful team, under a more competent manager than some we’ve seen at United, we might have seen a different outcome.

“He has wonderful attributes but his biggest problem is the perception. He looks down on himself, slumped.”

When suggested by a fan that he could move to Arsenal, Murphy added: “You know what, you never know for sure but playing in a team that’s so settled and so confident and competent, there is a case that his end product would get much better, because Arsenal are really dominant in games.

“You could argue that [Gabriel] Martinelli has been a bit hot and cold… There would be some people who would take Rashford over Martinelli.”

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole could also see Rashford at Arsenal, he told TNT Sports: “I’ll throw one in for you. Reports today Marcus Rashford may be moved on. He would be a hell of a signing, because that’s where they’ve got to shop now Arsenal, on the left side.

“They’ve got to shop [for] the very, very top players to improve this Arsenal team.”