Man Utd star told to leave Old Trafford to become ‘one of the best players in the world’

Former Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt thinks Marcus Rashford would benefit from a change of scenery in order to fulfill his potential.

The Red Devils forward failed to make an impact as Erik ten Hag’s side lost 3-0 to Liverpool on Sunday with Rashford staying on the pitch for the full match.

There were very few Man Utd players who had a good game against their arch-rivals but some supporters again picked out Rashford as one of the worst players on the pitch.

When Butt, who played for Man Utd between 1992 and 2004, was asked what had happened to Rashford, he told talkSPORT: “I don’t know and it’s actually sad watching that because I’ve known Marcus since he was probably eight and nine at Man United coming through and he’s always been the one that you hold hope for.

“I do believe and people will be screaming down the phone now probably but I do believe he’s still got the talent to be one of the best top players in the world.

“He’s just not clicking for the last few years at Man United, you’re always saying he’s just going to do it, he’s going to do it but it’s looking like maybe it’s time for a change for him.

“No one really knows what his mentality is, but there’s a lot of talent within that man and he’s a top, top footballer.

“But it’s just not happening for Man United now, people always point to the fact of his body language, he doesn’t care, I can tell you now he does care, he’s a proper lad but he’s just not clicking for him.

“Maybe it is time to go and find a club where he can get a bit of a deep breath, the eyes aren’t on him all the time.

“He’s the excuse for all the fans, all the fans look at him and it’s not just him, the whole team, the whole squad needs to up the game.”

Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Noussair Mazraoui all arrived during the summer as INEOS look to make Man Utd into title challengers again.

But Butt has not been convinced that they have a “plan”, he added: “I don’t see a plan in the project, in the signings, I don’t understand what kind of players they’re going for.

“They’ve got a whole new set up at Man United in the recruitment and how they go and buy players.

“But the players that we’re signing, they’re not superstars of their clubs. They’re just decent players. Man United used to go and sign the best players and now we’re getting players that are maybe not even playing for their respective clubs the season before, we seem to be on the market for buying those players and it’s strange.”

And Butt doesn’t see any improvement in performances from last season, the Man Utd icon continued: “Short answer is no [it’s not been improved]. I don’t think they’re anywhere near what they need to be to compete at the top.

“The signings for me don’t scream out challenging for the Premier League. I think what Man United are trying to do at the minute is build the squad just to get back into Europe and yesterday highlighted that fact particularly in midfield.”