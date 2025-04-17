Manchester United head of recruitment Christopher Vivell has added a new striker to his shortlist after a ‘tour of Germany’ over the weekend.

Vivell – who was a scout for Hoffenheim before working for Red Bull, first at Salzburg and then at RB Leipzig as technical director and squad planner – joined United as the club’s Director of Professional Football and Scout in the summer after a brief spell at Chelsea.

He’s been tasked with scouring the market for new additions to Ruben Amorim’s squad that will suit the Portuguese manager’s style and formation.

One of the key targets this summer is a striker with Joshua Zirkzee and particularly Rasmus Hojlund failing to reach the required standard this season.

And Sky Sports’ Melissa Ruddy, in a report explaining why Marcus Rashford’s ‘future lies away from Old Trafford’ despite the sort of form which suggests they made a mistake in allowing him to leave for Aston Villa on loan, claims the Red Devils chiefs ideally want to sign two forward in the summer.

The report states:

‘It was unequivocal at United that Rashford needed fresh scenery – not just in terms of being away from the pressure at the Old Trafford side and heightened scrutiny, but a break from the city itself and the lifestyle habits that were impeding his professionalism. ‘Villa was seen as an opportunity for the player to refocus, rediscover his joy of playing, and put himself in the shop window. ‘Whether or not he stays there, it is obvious Rashford’s future lies away from Old Trafford. His fine form has ensured there will be more interested suitors than had been the case in January. ‘Staff at United have been happy to see Rashford apply himself and do well. There was sadness at the way his story at the club nosedived, particularly among those that support the club and work at Carrington. ‘The hierarchy have no regrets – several attempts were made to get through to him – and the pure profit United would make from a sale would go towards the two attackers they ideally want to bring in this summer.’

Ruddy lists Napoli’s Vitor Osimhen, Ipswich’s Liam Delap and Wolves star Matheus Cunha as three targets being considered, but BILD now claim Vivell has added Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko to that shortlist.

Vivell’s ‘tour of Germany’ saw him first watch RB Leipzig take on Wolfsburg before taking in Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen.

His search for new recruits is ‘in full swing’ and it’s claimed he wanted a closer look at several young players in the Leipzig squad, but Sesko ‘in particular’.

The 21-year-old – who’s got 19 goals and six assists in all competitions this season – is seen as a ‘certain departure’ by Leipzig, who are prepared for his £66m release clause to be triggered.

The report further claims that the Red Devils may have an advantage their bid to beat Arsenal to the Slovenia international’s signature as Vivell has known Sesko for a long time, having brought him to Salzburg as a 16-year-old.