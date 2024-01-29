Man Utd insist Rashford case ‘closed’ in club statement after nightclub blunder

Manchester United say Marcus Rashford “has taken responsibility for his actions” after his omission from the squad for Sunday’s FA Cup win at Newport.

Rashford was left out due to illness after reportedly spending Thursday night in a Belfast nightclub, but United say the issue has now been resolved.

United said in a statement: “Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed.”

Rashford has returned to training and is understood to be in contention for Thursday night’s Premier League trip to Wolves.

United boss Erik ten Hag had sought to deflect the attention on Rashford’s absence on Sunday.

When asked about Rashford’s absence after Man Utd’s 4-2 win over Newport County, Ten Hag told reporters: “He reported ill. The rest is an internal matter. I deal with it, we will deal with it.”

Ten Hag had previously criticised Rashford’s “unacceptable” decision to attend a nightclub shortly after United’s 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City in November.

The Sun earlier claimed Rashford is ‘facing a fine of two weeks’ wages of £650,000 for partying and missing training’.

A source added: “When it was first suggested Marcus had missed training because he had been out the night before, he denied it.

“It’s amazing that he thought he could go to a club full of people and claim it didn’t happen.

“The manager will feel very let down.”

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has told Rashford that he “can’t keep wasting his talent”.

“If it’s an internal matter, you’d think something is up,” Shearer said on BBC.

“There’s a huge talent in there with Marcus Rashford. We’ve seen him be disciplined last season when he was late to a meeting before a game but something is clearly wrong – either at home or in his relationship with the football club.

“He can’t keep doing this, he can’t keep wasting his talent because it’s not right.”

