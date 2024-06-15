Rio Ferdinand would only sell four Manchester United players: Antony, Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Christian Eriksen. Pretty ridiculous, isn’t it? Getting rid of Maguire but keeping Victor Lindelof is an interesting way to go. It got us thinking about who we would keep and sell from the Red Devils’ first-team squad if we were Sir Jim Ratcliffe. We are definitely going to be more trigger-happy than the club’s former centre-back.

Manchester United are first but they will almost certainly not be the last we do this for. It’s fun, harmless, and allows our imagination to run wild.

Who should Man Utd sell this summer?

Andre Onana: Keep

After a shaky start at Old Trafford, Andre Onana proved his worth and saved more shots in the Premier League than anyone else in 2023/24.

Altay Bayindir: Sell

His move to Man Utd has been ridiculously pointless. Erik ten Hag’s reluctance to play him should make it an easy decision for the player. He has to move on for the benefit of his career.

Tom Heaton: Keep

Every team needs an old third-choice goalkeeper knocking around the place.

Diogo Dalot: Keep

It would not be surprising if Ten Hag recruits a new right-back but if he doesn’t, he will be fine relying on Diogo Dalot.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Keep

If the player wants to leave it would make sense for Man Utd to oblige but they should not be actively looking to get rid. He is a very handy back-up for Dalot, which is just what you want from a £50million signing.

Victor Lindelof: Sell

Centre-back depth was a huge issue for Ten Hag in 2023/24 yet we are suggesting the sale of Victor Lindelof. He is a decent player but decent doesn’t really cut the mustard. It would make sense to cash in while he has some value.

Harry Maguire: Keep

After a difficult first season under Ten Hag, Harry Maguire established himself as an important player last term. Maguire and Lisandro Martinez form a nice partnership at the back as complete opposites.

Ferdinand might bin Maguire but we would not.

Jonny Evans: Keep

Although Jonny Evans is not good enough and that is the very simple reason we will use when attempting to justify sales in this feature, we think Man Utd would be as well offering him a one-year extension. What’s the harm, eh?

Willy Kambwala: Keep

A loan could work but it would be pointless if Ratcliffe got rid of the big Willy he has at his disposal.

Lisandro Martinez: Keep

The Argentine is Man Utd’s best defender and it’s not really close. His injury problems contributed to a dismal Premier League campaign and his return contributed towards a famous FA Cup final victory over Man City.

Luke Shaw: Keep

Shaw has one season at the top of his game and then one season in the wilderness. That means a big year is coming up.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Nagelsmann has Liverpool, Manchester United ‘decision from the heart’ justified by Musiala

👉 Man Utd players ‘mocked’ Ten Hag behind his back with ‘more harmony required’

Tyrell Malacia: Keep

Weird one, this. He will surely be fit for the start of next season and when available he is a useful second-choice left-back.

Sofyan Amrabat: Do not keep

Man Utd can’t sell what or who they don’t own. After a disappointing season-long loan ended on a good night following a solid FA Cup final performance, the Red Devils should not pay the buy option in their agreement with Fiorentina.

Casemiro: Sell

“He should be thinking ‘I need to go to the MLS or Saudi’. I’m deadly serious. He’s aging, the people around him they need to tell him this has to stop.”

That is what Jamie Carragher had to say about Casemiro after his pants were pulled down in a 4-0 defeat away to Crystal Palace in May. Saudi Arabian clubs are reportedly keen and Man Utd have to negotiate the Brazilian’s exit. His second season at the club was catastrophic.

Ferdinand wants to keep Casemiro, for what it’s worth. Maybe his mind will change when Al Nassr come in with a £50m bid.

Scott McTominay: Sell at the right price

Man Utd do not need to buy another striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund as they have one in Scott McTominay. Trust me; I know a striker when I see one.

McTominay is a solid option for Ten Hag to have. He can provide cover anywhere in the midfield and of course, he Knows The Club. That’s important…apparently. Getting rid of Casemiro, Amrabat and McTominay would probably be a step too far. If the right offer comes in though, it should be considered as the Scot is far from a world-class player or even being much of a game-changer.

Kobbie Mainoo: Keep

Man Utd love shooting themselves in the foot but even this is a step too far. This would be like firing a bazooka down your own throat.

Christian Eriksen: Sell

The only one who Ferdinand showed no hesitation in saying should be sold and he probably is the easiest sell of the lot. He is not cut out for this level anymore. That doesn’t take anything away from his remarkable career.

Donny van de Beek: Sell

The former Ajax midfielder is out of contract next year. We would not judge Man Utd if they want to terminate his contract. What a disastrous signing.

Mason Mount: Keep

A difficult debut season at Old Trafford left many – including our own Johnny Nic – with egg on their face. Nobody could have predicted such an injury-ridden campaign and the fact much of his first year at the club was impacted by his unavailability means he deserves the benefit of the doubt. We all know the player Mount can be. He is Like A New Signing!

Bruno Fernandes: Keep

He is Man Utd’s captain and best player. The only reason a sale will materialise is if Fernandes believes the club’s ambitions are not in line with his.

Jadon Sancho: Sell

Ten Hag has won the battle between himself and Sancho so that means the player will be sold this summer. If Man Utd can get £40m they will be very happy.

Antony: Sell

Paying £85m for a winger with one weapon in their arsenal sums up Man Utd and their transfer activity since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement. The fact Antony could have been bought for half the price earlier in the 2022 summer transfer window makes it so much funnier.

Take whatever you can for him and run, Sir Jim.

📣 TO THE COMMENTS! What do you agree and disagree with here? Give us hell, folks. Join the debate here.

Amad: Keep

The number of forwards being sold means we have decided keeping Amad makes sense. He did pretty well when given the chance and scored one of Man Utd’s most important goals of the season against Liverpool in March.

Facundo Pellistri: Keep

Man Utd can do what they want with Pellistri and there would not be many raised eyebrows. Unless they kill him or something.

Mason Greenwood: Sell

Get him sold soon.

Marcus Rashford: Sell

This is a controversial one that merits a full story of its own. Marcus Rashford can easily bounce back and have himself a huge season but it feels like he needs a fresh start to get his career back on track. Who knows, though? A couple of super signings could help bring the best out of him.

Where could he end up if sold? In terms of Premier League clubs you can see Mikel Arteta getting a tune out of him at Arsenal but fans are very divided about Rashford in north London. It is hard to see him leaving Man Utd for a weaker team and both Liverpool and Man City should be ruled out.

In terms of foreign clubs, Paris Saint-Germain is comfortably the best fit and could be the perfect destination for the misfiring 26-year-old.

Alejandro Garnacho: Keep

No explanation is needed, really. Alejandro Garnacho is one of the most promising players at the club. Selling him would make no sense whatsoever.

Rasmus Hojlund: Keep

Rasmus Hojlund, Garnacho and Mainoo are the three players Man Utd reportedly see as untouchable. We agree that they should not consider letting any of them leave.

👉 More: Man Utd news | Five-year net spend in PL | Who is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League?