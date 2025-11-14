Initial contact from a pair of London clubs has reportedly been made with Dwaine Maynard, the agent and brother of Marcus Rashford, about his Premier League return.

Rashford is on his second loan away from Manchester United in as many seasons. While he’s one of their main goal threats, the Red Devils man has never counted boss Ruben Amorim as a fan.

That much was evident almost as soon as the Portuguese manager walked through the door in November 2024, and as such Rashford went out on loan to Aston Villa, and now with Barcelona.

Reports have long suggested Rashford wanted to play for the Spanish giants, and there’s a chance he does so permanently, with a €30million (£26.2m) option to buy looking a steal given the forward has six goals and nine assists already at Barca.

However, El Nacional reports the United man’s future in Spain is ‘far from guaranteed.’ There are reportedly doubts at the cliub over whether paying the option for Rashford is worth it.

It’s felt Barca could use the money they could spend on the Englishman on a star striker instead.

If they aren’t to sign Rashford, he will still have options. He’s already said to be exploring them in the event that he’s not signed permanently at Barca – though that is his preference.

Indeed, it’s said he doesn’t want to waste time and is ready to join another club if Barca decide they don’t want him.

His brother and agent, Maynard, has reportedly already held meetings in regards to his future, with London clubs Chelsea and Tottenham.

Both are said to have made initial contact to try to convince Rashford to move.

Tottenham’s struggles to find a fitting left-winger this season mean the Englishman would be a perfect asset there, while the Blues have a number of forward options, so that move might not be welcomed.

In any case, it’s known that Rashford does not want to return to United, and his preference, if they want to sign him, is to remain with Barca.

Given he’s got more assists than any other La Liga player this term suggests Barca would be happy with signing him, as he’s been in top form and is having a big impact on the second-placed club.

Barca’s uncertainty in regards to the move does not seem the most rational, and given he’s set to be cheaper than other players who’d impact them in the same way, it could be a poor call to let him go and try to sign someone better for a similar price.

