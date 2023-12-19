125-goal Man Utd star will choose from ‘three destinations’ with a transfer ‘more than possible’

Marcus Rashford is being linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford will have the choice of three destinations in the summer transfer market, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been struggling this season with Erik ten Hag unable to back up his promising first season in charge with a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Man Utd are currently seventh in the Premier League after taking a point from their last two matches against Bournemouth and Liverpool, while a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich last week means they are no longer in Europe.

By finishing bottom of the group of their Champions League group, Man Utd also missed out on the chance to continue in the Europa League and they will now concentrate on the Premier League and FA Cup for the remainder of the season.

One of the main reasons the Red Devils have been struggling is their lack of goals this season with last season’s top goalscorer Rashford only hitting the back of the net twice.

The England international has looked short of confidence with critics picking up on his negative body language during matches.

There was even a report which claimed Rashford was ‘at the heart’ of a ‘dressing room mutiny’ with the Man Utd squad losing faith in Ten Hag after their 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on December 9.

Rashford had been linked with a move away from the club over the past couple of years with Paris Saint-Germain one of his main admirers – but the Man Utd forward signed a new contract in the summer until 2028.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes claims that Man Utd are ‘at a crossroads’ with Rashford, ‘who has seen his leading role diminished under the direction of Erik Ten Hag this season’.

His situation has ‘sparked the interest of three European giants’ with Barcelona, PSG and Juventus all ‘interested in securing the services of the talented forward’.

Rashford’s future at Man Utd ‘seems uncertain’ and a summer exit is ‘more than possible’ after ‘losing relevance in the team’ and the report adds that he ‘could be one of the great protagonists of the summer market’.

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton reckons Rashford could do with a move away from Man Utd as he “looks stale” and “bored”.

Sutton said on the It’s All Kicking Off podcast: “He looks tormented at this moment in time, I think for him and his career… I think at this moment in time he looks bored, he looks stale… I think that he’s a player that actually needs a move away from Old Trafford, I do and a fresh challenge.”

He added: “I don’t think he’s working hard enough, but I do think he looks like a player who needs a fresh challenge.”