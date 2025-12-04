Man Utd: Rashford ‘closer to leaving than staying’ at Barcelona; Deco, Laporta ‘not convinced’

Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona beyond the end of the season.

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford could now return to Old Trafford as Barcelona are ‘not convinced’ by the England international, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window on loan to Barcelona with the Spanish side having a €30m clause to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Rashford has contributed six goals and seven assists in 19 matches in all competitions for the Catalan giants with the England international largely impressing for Hansi Flick’s side.

Man Utd are committed to selling Rashford despite his good form, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming in mid-November that Barcelona will take their time over their decision over whether to take up their buy option.

Romano said: “Marcus Rashford has a €30m buy option for Barcelona. Barca will not decide now in November. Barca will not decide in one month, in December. Barca will take their time.

“They are very happy with Rashford. The numbers are very good. The attitude is very good. So Rashford is doing very well in Barcelona, but Barcelona will take their time.

READ MORE: Top 10 transfer flops of the season: Liverpool trio shamed as Premier League clubs waste £500m

“At the same time, for Barcelona or anywhere else, Rashford is expected to leave Manchester United on a permanent transfer in 2026. So Rashford is expected to go out, also Hojlund is expected to leave on a permanent transfer.”

Barcelona sporting director Deco insisted this week that the Catalan giants are “happy” with Rashford but that now isn’t the time to commit to the buy clause.

Deco told Cadena SER: “Now is not the time to make any decisions regarding Rashford’s future.

“We’re happy with him. He’s giving a lot to the team. He came on in yesterday’s win against Atletico Madrid and played well again, but we have time to decide on him.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Three Man Utd stars ‘poised to leave’ in January as Barcelona ‘try to sign’ JJ Gabriel

👉 Man Utd prepare £131m summer ‘offer’ for Real duo as they ‘accelerate’ January Semenyo plan

👉 Man United vs West Ham predictions: Is back-to-back beyond the Reds?



Rashford has failed to score or assist in his last three appearances since the November international break and now reports in Spain claim that he is ‘closer to leaving than staying’.

The Man Utd loanee has dropped down the pecking order recently as Barcelona’s injury list has got shorter and ‘things will have to change drastically for them to exercise the €30 million purchase option they have agreed’ with the Red Devils.

The report adds: ‘Joan Laporta and Deco are not convinced that this investment is worthwhile, given that the star player is already 28 years old and earns a very high salary. However, they will not make their final decision until May.’

It is even suggested that Barcelona are lining up three potential alternatives for the summer with Koln’s Said El Mala, Lyon’s Malick Fofana and RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa all mooted.