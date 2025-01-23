Marcus Rashford looks set to leave Man Utd this month.

According to reports, former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing a shock reunion with England international Marcus Rashford.

Rashford and Solskjaer previously worked together at Old Trafford and a reunion at Turkish giants Besiktas has been mooted.

51-year-old Solskjaer was out of work for over three years after exiting Man Utd towards the end of 2024. Earlier this month, he made his return to management as Besiktas appointed the former Norway international.

Solskjaer has enjoyed a dream start at Besiktas as his side hammered Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in the Europa League on Wednesday night.

With the January transfer window open, it was inevitably only going to be a matter of time before Solskjaer’s Besiktas was linked with a raid on Man Utd.

Solskjaer has already addressed this topic, praising two “very good” Man Utd players.

He said: “I’ve come from Manchester United, so there will be transfer news like this. Casemiro and Rashford are very good players, but I haven’t had any contact with them.”

These comments appear to have fuelled nonsensical speculation linking Rashford with an unrealistic move to Besiktas.

A report from journalist Gokmen Ozcan claims Rashford is a “crazy transfer target” for Besiktas. He claimed: “Besiktas coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s crazy transfer target: Marcus Rashford.

“The Norwegian coach is personally involved in the signing of the 27-year-old left winger, with whom he worked together at Manchester United.”

Rashford has a couple of more realistic transfer options with FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund among the clubs mooted as possible destinations.

However, German journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the Bundesliga outfit are ‘not hopeful’ of signing the England international.

He explained: “Borussia Dortmund are currently not hopeful of signing Marcus #Rashford, while FC Barcelona remain in the race.

“However, #BVB see a potential opportunity if negotiations for Rashford continue to drag on and a chance arises closer to Deadline Day on February 3rd.

“This would depend on Manchester United deciding to offload the player and the transfer package becoming more affordable. #MUFC.”

As for Barcelona, a report from Sky Sports on Wednesday afternoon claimed a move for Rashford this month is ‘looking increasingly difficult’.