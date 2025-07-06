‘Determined’ Man Utd star ‘ready to make significant effort to facilitate’ Barcelona transfer

Marcus Rashford is ‘determined’ to join Barcelona this summer and will ‘make significant effort to facilitate’ a transfer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to raise funds in order to bring in more players this summer with Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha – who joined in a £62.5m deal from Wolves – their only signing of the summer.

Man Utd have a number of players they have no intention of keeping ahead of next season and it has been revealed that five of them have now informed the Red Devils of their intention to leave.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X on Friday: ‘Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho have all informed Manchester United they wish to leave. Man Utd have delayed their return date until later in July to allow them time to explore solutions further.’

And Romano has given a specific update on Rashford’s future with the Man Utd academy graduate still pushing to join La Liga giants Barcelona.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Marcus Rashford would be very keen on a move to Barcelona. Marcus Rashford is very open to that opportunity. I always told you since January and I keep repeating that Rashford would love Barca move and he’s basically waiting for Barca move because he has many opportunities.

READ: Ranking Marcus Rashford’s transfer options: Barcelona? Arsenal? Aston Villa return?

“Rashford is losing the number 10. He was informed 24 hours before about that, through his agents of course, but let me say that it’s not just Marcus Rashford desire to leave Manchester United.

“All of this also starts from Manchester United desire to part ways from Marcus Rashford since January and continuing this summer. So it’s not only Rashford who wants to leave United but there is also United who are pushing the opportunity to sell Marcus Rashford or to find a solution for him this summer.

“When I say Man United it’s the management, it’s the coach Ruben Amorim. So all parties are going to the same direction for Marcus Rashford to leave.”

And now Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna insists that Rashford is ‘ready to make significant effort to facilitate’ a transfer to Barcelona this summer.

MORE MAN UTD NEWS ON F365

👉 Insiders claim Man Utd have made ‘surprise move’ for a former Everton star in ‘new transfer reality’

👉 Man Utd set for £30m Greenwood windfall after £60m bid as second signing ‘could be finalised by Monday’

👉 Solskjaer ‘asks about conditions’ to sign exiled Man Utd star with Juventus swap ‘a non-starter’



Aouna wrote: ‘Barca hasn’t given up on signing Marcus Rashford. After the failed Nico Williams deal, the Catalan club have activated their plan Bs, and the Manchester United player is one of them. Reportedly on his way out for several weeks, the 27-year-old striker is determined to join Catalonia.

‘According to our latest information, discussions will take place in the coming days between the Red Devils and the Spanish champions to explore the feasibility of a possible deal (loan + purchase option). According to our indiscretions, the Englishman is ready to make a significant effort to facilitate the transaction.’