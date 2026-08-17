Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford could now make a ‘dramatic return’ to Barcelona as the Catalan giants stay in contact, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave last summer on a season-long loan deal to Barcelona after the England international fell out with Ruben Amorim.

Barcelona had been expected to sign Rashford, who had a successful season at the Camp Nou, for €30m (£26m) as they agreed a buyout clause for that amount in his loan deal.

However, it has become clear that Barcelona will not buy Rashford at that price this summer with the England international now set to return to Man Utd after his summer break.

Tottenham and other Premier League clubs have been credited with interest in Rashford, while sides in Turkey are also keen on signing the Man Utd forward.

It has been previously reported that Rashford is only interested in signing for a top European club amid interest from the Turkish Super Lig and the Saudi Pro League.

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And now our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Barcelona ‘remain in contact’ with Rashford’s agent as they ‘probe what could still result in a dramatic return to the Nou Camp’.

Despite Rashford being reintegrated back into Michael Carrick’s squad in recent weeks, TEAMtalk ‘understand it is still possible that Rashford could leave before the end of the transfer window, with Barcelona firmly remaining in the picture’.

Barcelona remain interested in Rashford and a ‘remarkable scenario’ could see the Man Utd forward back in La Liga this summer with the website’s sources insisting that Barcelona’s ‘recruitment work in attack is not finished and communication with Rashford’s camp has remained open’.

The England international will be even more ‘relevant’ if Barcelona continue to fail in their attempts to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid, who are standing firm on their ‘not for sale’ stance.

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A stalemate over that particular deal ‘is limiting the Catalan club’s options as they continue to plan their attack’ and on Man Utd’s position, TEAMtalk adds that ‘there remains internal debate over whether that is the best long-term solution, particularly if Barcelona or another club eventually makes a proposal that works financially.’

Marcus Rashford to Tottenham?

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara would like to see Spurs go for Rashford over their other targets of Cody Gakpo and Savinho.

O’Hara told Sky Sports: “I like Savinho. What I’ve seen of him, there have been bright sparks. It hasn’t massively worked for him at Manchester City, but he’s obviously a talented player.

“I like Gakpo, but the problem with him is he maybe needs four or five chances to score one, but he has got something about him. I wouldn’t be disappointed in the signing – he’s a player who I wouldn’t mind.

“I just don’t know why we don’t go for Marcus Rashford. I really think that Spurs should just go, how much do you want? How much can we get him for?

“I know he’s on £350,000 a week, and obviously Spurs potentially can’t afford that, but he’s such a brilliant player.

“If you get him at it with a point to prove, I just think he’s still one of the best players around.

“If he stays at Man Utd, I think he’ll play, so I just don’t know why we’ve not been interested in him.”

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