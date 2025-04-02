One Man Utd star ‘dreaded going to work’ under Ten Hag in ‘deadly dull period’ at Old Trafford

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys claims Marcus Rashford will have “dreaded going to work” during Erik ten Hag’s time at Man Utd.

The Red Devils are struggling to score goals this season with only six Premier League sides scoring fewer goals than Man Utd this season.

Man Utd are currently 13th in the Premier League table and allowed one of their most lethal attackers in Rashford leave the club in the January transfer window.

Rashford completed a loan move late in the window to Premier League rivals Aston Villa with the Villans reportedly having a chance to complete a summer move for £40m.

The move has done Rashford the world of good with the England international looking refreshed after two years of poor performances under Ten Hag at Man Utd.

Rashford scored twice as Aston Villa beat Preston North End 3-0 in their FA Cup quarter-final at the weekend and beIN Sports presenter Keys claims Rashford “must’ve dreaded going to work” under Ten Hag.

READ: Man Utd: Rashford, Garnacho and Greenwood among £231m sextet who could fund summer rebuild

Keys wrote in his blog: “Villa were terrific at Preston, who were sadly way out of their depth. What a season it would be for Marcus Rashford if he ends up with FA Cup and CL [Champions League] medals. What are the chances I wonder?

“I got battered when I called Rashford out a few seasons back, but I wasn’t wrong. I don’t know the truth behind his fall from grace at OT [Old Trafford], but it can’t have helped having to work for ten Hag. Like everyone else, Rashford must’ve dreaded going to work during that deadly dull period, although he could and should have done better.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Two Manchester United transfer decisions exposed by ruthless Nottingham Forest after inexplicable £90m calls

👉 Ferdinand slams three Man Utd stars in Forest defeat: ‘You know the threat is pace’

👉 ‘I could have done what he did!’ – 73-year-old O’Neill makes brutal claim about one Man Utd star



Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit doesn’t think Rashford should return to Man Utd in the summer after showing better form since leaving.

Petit told pokerfirma.com: “Rashford is having a good time at Aston Villa. Step by step, he has to return to his best level. And for the last two, three years, I think he disappeared from the radar, so the most important thing for him is to get back to his best level by paying regular football.

“He made the move in January and was back in the England squad. It looks like he made the right decision for his own career in terms of leaving United. Should he go back to Manchester United in the summer? I don’t think so.

“Rashford needs to concentrate on getting his fitness and his game back. That’s his number one priority between now and the summer. He shouldn’t be thinking about where he will be playing next season, he should be thinking, ‘I’ve been given a chance to rehabilitate myself, playing under a top manager at a top club, playing Champions League football,’ I need to use this opportunity to get my passion back and show the world I’m a top player.

“At Manchester United, he disappeared for a couple of years. The most important thing for him is to come back to the right level. And then after that, maybe he can think about something else, but put those thoughts on ice right now.”