Barcelona are now unlikely to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this month following a change of heart from Hansi Flick, according to reports.

Rashford is expected to leave Man Utd in the January transfer window after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim.

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly the 27-year-old’s ‘dream transfer move’ and have discussed a deal with his representatives.

A permanent transfer to Catalonia is ruled out given the club’s financial situation but the Red Devils are open to letting him leave on a six-month loan.

German side Borussia Dortmund and Italian trio Juventus, Napoli and AC Milan have all been linked with the England international and could make a move if Barcelona end their interest, which is looking increasingly likely.

Barcelona’s pursuit relies on player sales, even just to cover Rashford’s salary, which is believed to be £325,000 a week.

The Blaugrana have had issues registering summer signing Dani Olmo and to add Rashford to Flick’s squad, they will likely have to sell Eric Garcia or Ansu Fati.

Unfortunately for Rashford, Fati is ‘refusing to leave’ and now Flick wants to keep Garcia.

According to The Athletic, the former Manchester City defender ‘is set to stay at Barcelona’.

Garcia has been attracting interest from Girona, Real Sociedad and Como, the report says, but his late equaliser in Tuesday’s dramatic 5-4 win over Benfica in the Champions League has given his Barca career a lifeline.

After his positive display in Lisbon, Garcia was told by head coach Flick that ‘he did not want to let him leave in January as he still had an important role to play this season’.

The Spanish international spent last season on loan at Girona and his ‘personal preference’ is a move there if sold.

He was ‘open to listening to offers’ but ‘has accepted Flick’s decision’ and is going to stay until the end of the season.

Flick’s decision ‘will have direct implications on the club’s ability to make signings this month’ and leaves Rashford’s future extremely uncertain.

Rashford could be given a second chance at Old Trafford if Chelsea-linked winger Alejandro Garnacho leaves Man Utd and will surely not be left out in the cold for the next six months if he fails to find a new club in January.

The report confirms that Barca are ‘monitoring’ Rashford and ‘met with his representatives on Tuesday to discuss a loan move’.

Unfortunately for him, ‘any deal depends on players leaving’ and with Garcia – who underwhelmed in 35 appearances for Man City – and Fati set to stay, a transfer to Catalonia looks very unlikely for the Red Devils attacker.

Garcia has only played 11 times for Barca in 2024/25 but Flick said after the win at Benfica that he is an “important player”.

“He is an important player,” the German said. “He is a defender but can play in different positions on the pitch.

“He is one of the best in the squad with offensive headers, he reads timings very well, so it’s not a surprise he joined the attack. Eric has a great mentality.”

