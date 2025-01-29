Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim insists he is not trying to “send messages” to any of his players after revealing Marcus Rashford has not met his standards.

Amorim has left Rashford out of all but one of his last 11 squads in all competitions with the Man Utd forward making his last appearance in their 2-1 Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen on December 12.

Rashford came out in the wake of his first omission against Man City by claiming that he is ready for a “new challenge” away from Man Utd in the January transfer window.

The Man Utd forward has been heavily linked with a move away this month with Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco, Marseille and other clubs linked.

However, his huge wages are a stumbling block for most teams and Rashford currently looks no closer to a move than at the beginning of the month.

Things escalated a bit over the weekend with Man Utd boss Amorim insisting that he would rather pick his goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital over Rashford.

When asked about Rashford being left out of another matchday squad, Amorim responded: “It’s the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum, if you do the right things – we can use every player.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mailbox: Rashford earning ‘F-off money’ creates issues amid Man Utd ‘deterioration’

👉 Man Utd: ‘Surprised’ Marcus Rashford ‘left with one transfer option’ as Tottenham stance surfaces

👉 Ranking every post-Fergie Man Utd manager’s first signings as Amorim closes in on Dorgu

“You can see it today [Sunday] on the bench – we miss a little bit of pace to go, to change the game, to move some pieces, but I prefer [it] like that. I will put Vital [on the bench] before I put a player that doesn’t give the maximum every day so I will not change that.”

And now Amorim has revealed that those comments aren’t sending a message to the rest of the squad but that Rashford overstepped “certain red lines”.

Amorim told TNT Sports Mexico: “I don’t want to give messages to anyone. I’m just very clear about what the players have to do. I’m demanding in certain things, but then I’m a coach like everyone else.

“There are just certain red lines that I feel that, for a group to win games and titles, you have to follow a criteria. And so, if there’s no such criteria, then it’s all very subjective. And there are certain things that we have to be very clear with the players. That’s just it. I don’t want to send messages to anyone.”

And now Caught Offside claim that Rashford has ‘takes emergency action’ to force through a transfer before the end of the winter market.

The website claims that the Daily Star have reported that Rashford ‘has hired the brother of Brighton forward, Danny Welbeck, as his new agent to help him find a move away from Old Trafford.’