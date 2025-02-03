‘Irreparable’ relationship means Rashford ‘extremely unlikely’ to play for Man Utd again

Marcus Rashford is ‘extremely unlikely’ to play for Man Utd again even if Ruben Amorim left his position as head coach, according to reports.

Amorim left out Rashford from his squad to face Man City in a 2-1 Manchester Derby win in December and the England international has only made one squad since.

Man Utd boss Amorim always called it a “selection” decision when referring to Rashford’s omission but he changed tack after their 1-0 win over Fulham.

Amorim said he would rather play Man Utd goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital over Rashford as he hinted that the 27-year-old wasn’t giving his all in training.

Rashford has been linked with a number of clubs over the winter transfer window after admitting in an interview that he was ready for a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford.

And the Man Utd forward completed a move to Aston Villa on Sunday with Rashford joining Unai Emery’s side on a loan deal until the end of the season, which is believed to have an option to buy the England international for around £40m.

Following his arrival at Villa Park, Rashford wrote on social media: “I was lucky to have a few clubs approach me but Aston Villa was an easy decision – I really admire the way that Aston Villa have been playing this season, and the managers’ ambitions. I just want to play football and am excited to get started.

“I wish everyone at Manchester United all the best for the rest of the season.”

A brief statement from Aston Villa read: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the loan signing of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.

“The England international, capped 60 times by the Three Lions, joins Villa on a deal until the end of the season.”

There were rumours that Amorim and Rashford are no longer on speaking terms last month but it’s the forward’s overall relationship with the club which is ‘irreparable’.

The Guardian journalist Jamie Jackson claimed that Rashford is ‘extremely unlikely’ to play for Man Utd again whether Amorim is at Old Trafford or not.

Jackson wrote on The Guardian transfer blog: ‘Marcus Rashford is extremely unlikely to play competitively for Manchester United again even if Ruben Amorim is no longer the head coach, with the relationship between the forward and his boyhood club near irreparable.

‘It is understood, too, that there is no call-back clause in the forward’s loan terms with Aston Villa should he start to score prolifically.’