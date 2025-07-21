Marcus Rashford has touched down in Barcelona to complete his loan move, but the biggest hurdle might still lie ahead, according to reports.

The Man Utd forward is expected to undergo a medical and train with his new team-mates this week, yet question marks remain over when, or if, Barcelona will be able to register him.

Rashford’s move is the latest headline in a chaotic summer at Camp Nou. The deal itself is understood to be a 12-month loan with a £26 million option to buy, with Barcelona covering 100 per cent of his reduced wage.

Rashford is desperate to revive his career after falling out of favour at Old Trafford. The academy graduate spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, where he managed four goals and six assists in 17 appearances.

Despite glimpses of form, United made it clear he was no longer part of Ruben Amorim’s plans.

In order to make the move possible, Rashford has agreed to a sizeable pay cut. The 27-year-old was earning over £300,000 a week at Old Trafford, but his salary at Barca will reportedly drop to around £8.6 million gross for the season.

He’s also waived certain image rights and performance-related extras to get the deal done.

Barcelona made Rashford their top target after missing out on Nico Williams, who himself nearly joined Barca before the complications began.

Williams ultimately signed a long-term extension with Athletic Club after it became clear Barcelona couldn’t guarantee his registration. That wasn’t a one-off.

Last season, the club were unable to register new arrivals Dani Olmo and Pau Victor before the start of the campaign. In Olmo’s case, his registration was initially approved, then later voided amid a financial compliance dispute. Rashford’s situation may now hinge on similar considerations.

However, La Liga president Javier Tebas has insisted Barcelona can make signings, so long as they work within the league’s financial rules.

“Barça will be able to sign players if they do things right,” said Tebas. “They know the limits, and it’s up to them to manage it.”

But Tebas said the same during the winter window, when a proposed January deal for Rashford was scrapped after Barca failed to offload Ansu Fati in time.

The club’s ongoing battle with player wages, salary limits and financial balancing acts means Rashford could now be forced to wait.

Barcelona are due to travel for their pre-season tour of Asia this week, and it’s possible the England international may not be registered before they depart.

Rashford could take the No.14 or No.19 shirt at Camp Nou, both worn by club icons. Former teammate Paul Pogba reacted to the move by calling it “great for Barcelona,” adding that Utd were “losing a great player.”