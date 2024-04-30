Man Utd: Fee revealed that Spurs-linked Rashford would be sold for as Barcelona reject £51m discount on flop

Man Utd will think about selling Marcus Rashford in the summer transfer window if they receive bids in excess of £70m, according to reports.

The Red Devils are set to see major changes in the summer after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club earlier this year.

As part of the deal, Ratcliffe and INEOS have been given control of the football operation with the British billionaire looking to improve the recruitment deparment and the infrastructure around the club.

There is also likely to be a high turnover of playing staff with a report on Monday insisting that Man Utd are willing to listen to offers for any player in Erik ten Hag’s squad aside from Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund.

Rashford is one player Man Utd are willing to sell for the right price and ESPN claim that the Red Devils board ‘would consider bids of north of £70m’ for the England international.

Man Utd are ‘not expecting offers’ for Rashford – who has been linked with Tottenham – ‘believing that there is no market for the England striker this summer’ and can’t see ‘any team’ being able ‘to match that valuation’ of £70m.

The report adds that a Man Utd source insists ‘there is a feeling at Old Trafford that only Paris Saint-Germain could meet United’s fee demands and match Rashford’s wage request’.

Another player who could leave in the summer is Antony – who signed from Ajax in the summer of 2022 for £85m – after failing to make a meaningful impact at Old Trafford.

But Man Utd could struggle to offload the Brazilian with Spanish publication Nacional claiming that Barcelona – who attempt to sign him from Ajax in the past – ‘does not want’ to buy Antony ‘for either €90m, or €60m, or €40m (£34m).’

Antony has been offered to Barcelona by Man Utd as they put him ‘up for sale’ and the Red Devils are having to take a big hit on the huge fee they forked out for him less than two years ago.

‘I don’t see Arsenal as a possible destination for Rashford’

Arsenal have also been linked to Rashford in the past but journalist Charles Watts – who has covered the Gunners for years – doubts it would make sense for Mikel Arteta’s side to make a move for the Man Utd forward.

Watts wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Marcus Rashford’s name seems to pop up now again on social media in connection with Arsenal. There’s not really been any links in terms of a transfer, but it seems to be a talking point amongst fans from time to time.

“We’ll have to wait and see if his future lies away from Old Trafford, but if he does go, I don’t see Arsenal as a possible destination. He’s on big wages and I just don’t see Arsenal going near them. A forward who can play out wide is certainly a priority for Arsenal, but I don’t see that being Rashford.

“Arteta has shown with the job he has done turning Kai Havertz around that he can revitalise careers that had seemingly started to stagnate and I have no doubt he could probably do that with someone like Rashford as well. But having said that, I just don’t see Rashford being worth the gamble.”