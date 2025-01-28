Man Utd: Club chief rules out Rashford move as Roma ‘ask’ about £70m star who’s ‘open’ to transfer

Marcus Rashford and Casemiro could be leaving Old Trafford in January.

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford will not be leaving Old Trafford for Fenerbahce as he looks for a way out, according to the Turkish side’s vice-president.

Ruben Amorim left out Rashford from his squad to face Man City in a 2-1 Manchester Derby win in December and the England international has only made one squad since.

Man Utd boss Amorim has always called it a “selection” decision when referring to Rashford’s omission but he changed tack after their 1-0 win over Fulham.

Amorim said he would rather play Man Utd goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital over Rashford as he hinted that the 27-year-old wasn’t giving his all in training.

Rashford has been linked with a number of clubs this month after admitting in an interview that he is ready for a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, West Ham and other clubs have been mooted but clubs are finding it tricky to cover all or part of his huge wages at Man Utd.

There was a link to Turkish side Fenerbahce but the club’s vice-president Acun Ilicali insists that they are not interested in Rashford this month.

Ilicali, who is also Hull City owner, told Sky Sports on Tuesday morning: “Yesterday it was in the news that we are interested. First of all, he is a fantastic player.

“But in your team, when you have some plans, it is not logical to have two players in the same position that are too similar.

“These kinds of players need to play, play, play – and, if he comes, one of the other players would not be able to play.

“When it came in front of us, unfortunately we said no – so there is nothing about this transfer.

“Of course, there were some rumours, but I can say very comfortably that we are not interested. But he’s a good player.”

Man Utd are looking to offload Casemiro – who is also on huge wages – before the transfer window closes on February 3 and Roma have “asked” about a loan move.

Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy said in an update on the Brazilian: “Casemiro is open to a move to Roma and Manchester United are willing to let him leave on loan before the window closes.

“United prefer to sell Casemiro on a permanent deal but there have not been any offers of that nature so far.

“Roma had asked for information about Casemiro, according to Sky in Italy.

“They have been doing due diligence on the Brazil midfielder in the event that they need to find a replacement for Leandro Paredes, who is a target for Boca Juniors.”