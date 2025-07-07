Man Utd star ‘getting closer’ to Barcelona transfer as Red Devils name new asking price for Rashford

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford is ‘getting closer’ to completing a move to La Liga giants Barcelona this summer, according to reports.

Rashford left Old Trafford in the January transfer window as Aston Villa took him on loan for the remainder of the season after a falling out with Ruben Amorim.

The Man Utd forward was directly involved in ten goals in 17 matches at Villa Park in a successful loan spell that has once again boosted his reputation around Europe, to the delight of the Red Devils.

It is clear that Rashford has to leave this summer unless there is an incredible U-turn from Amorim, who publicly stated in January that he’d rather play his goalkeeper coach than the Man Utd forward.

When asked why Rashford wasn’t being selected, Amorim replied in a press conference: “It’s always the same reason: the training, the way I see a footballer should do in life. It’s every day, every detail.

“If things don’t change, I will not change. It’s the same situation for every player, if you do the maximum and right things we can use every player.

“You can see on the bench we miss a bit of pace on the bench. But I would put [Man Utd goalkeeper coach Jorge] Vital before a player who doesn’t give the maximum every day.”

Amorim did admit that he was “really happy” to see Rashford doing well on his loan spell, he commented in April: “All players on loan will return and then the club will decide what to do at the end of the season. The talent of Rashford, Antony… we are really happy because if you put players on loan you want them to perform.”

But there is no future for Rashford at Old Trafford while Amorim in charge with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano explaining over the weekend that the Man Utd forward is now “waiting for options”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Marcus Rashford is basically waiting for options, including Barcelona. Rashford would love to go to Barcelona. Rashford would love to play in Spain. Would love to be a Barca player. Would love to play with Barca players. So Rashford is basically waiting for this option.

“He also has more possibilities, but I expect Barca to try for Luis Diaz again, and then also to have Marcus Rashford as part of the shortlist already since the January transfer window, so Barcelona will now reassess their plans.”

Before he later added on X: ‘New round of talks will start from next week for Marcus Rashford’s future. Rashford has accepted he’s not part of Manchester United and Rúben Amorim’s plans, with options being explored ahead of new chapter.’

Football Insider‘s senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke claims that the only way Rashford moves to Barcelona is on another loan deal.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Rashford’s on a very lucrative contract which he doesn’t want to give up.

“Rashford has got this dream scenario of joining Barcelona, but the way that deal’s going be done, it could only be a loan because of Barcelona’s ongoing financial issues and issues registering players.

“These players are due to return to pre-season training at Manchester United next week, but in an ideal world, Ruben Amorim will not want them there.

“He will want their futures sorted out and those unhappy players to be moved on – they’re going to have a busy summer at Manchester United.

“This is going to be one to keep an eye on, it really is. I think there could be a lot of movement.”

However, reports in Spain claim that Rashford is ‘getting closer’ to a move to the Catalan giants this summer as the ‘casting process’ for a new left winger takes shape at the Camp Nou.

A deal to sign Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is ‘becoming increasingly difficult’ and Rashford is ‘ready to do anything to wear the Blaugrana next season’.

Rashford ‘is gaining points to be Barça’s future signing’ with the England international ‘willing to substantially reduce his salary’ in order to complete the transfer.

The Man Utd forward ‘believes the best place to develop is at Barça, alongside Lamine Yamal, to earn a place in the England squad for next summer’s World Cup’.

While the Red Devils have a new asking price of ‘between €45 and €50 million for their player, while Barça won’t pay more than €40 million for Rashford’.