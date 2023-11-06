Man Utd: Rashford hits out at ‘malicious’ transfer rumour in five-word social media post

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has hit out at a fan channel for ‘spreading malicious rumours’ about his future.

Rashford – who is statistically the worst finisher in the Premier League this season – has scored once in 14 matches across all competitions in 2023/24.

His poor run of form comes after a campaign in which he found the back of the net 30 times in 56 appearances.

Unsurprisingly, the England international has been criticised for his performances this term and he was in the spotlight after going to a pre-planned birthday party on the night United were battered 3-0 by Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag has since branded Rashford’s behaviour “unacceptable”, which the player has apparently apologised for.

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has told Rashford to be “more aware” of his actions, Gary Neville has said the 26-year-old made a “mistake”, and Alan Shearer has said he was “daft” to go out partying after a defeat in the Manchester derby.

MEDIAWATCH: Inside Rashford’s ‘late-night antics’: pre-planned ‘intimate’ birthday party before training next morning

Asked if Rashford was wrong, Shearer said on the Rest is Football podcast: “Yeah. Absolutely.

“I don’t care if it’s your birthday on a Saturday night. If you’re being dumped 3-0 after a terrible performance. You got to read the room. You can’t go into town, into a nightclub, on a night you’ve just been dumped 3-0 off your neighbours.

“You can’t do it. It’s just a no-no. So, yeah, it was daft and it was stupid for Rashford to do that whether it’s your birthday or not. You can’t go out after being battered.

“Dinner is different, but going into the nightclub, you can’t do that.”

With plenty of noise surrounding Rashford – who signed a new five-year contract worth a reported £350,000 per week in July – Manchester United fan channel ‘The United Stand’ posted a link on Twitter with the caption: “Rashford’s future in doubt?”

The Red Devils forward replied to the post, telling the account, which is owned by social media personality Mark Goldbridge: “Please STOP spreading malicious rumours.”

Please STOP spreading malicious rumours. — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 6, 2023

Rashford might be struggling this season but there is no chance Ten Hag will look to cash in on him, and it is unclear whether or not any club would be willing to take on his massive salary.

The 26-year-old has previously been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona. A move to either feels unlikely.

READ MORE: Ten Hag throws another Man Utd star under the bus with his ‘unacceptable’ bullsh*t