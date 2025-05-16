Man Utd: Rashford’s confidants ‘inform’ Villa of one thing as clause detail boosts Barcelona ‘priority’
According to reports, Marcus Rashford’s camp have ‘informed’ Aston Villa of one key decision regarding a permanent move from Manchester United.
Rashford announced his intention to leave Man Utd at the end of 2024 and he joined Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy for around £40m in January.
The England international was also linked with Barcelona and other European giants, but his huge salary and poor form proved huge stumbling blocks.
Despite this, Aston Villa decided to take a chance on Rashford after they offloaded Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr and he has returned to form away from Man Utd.
Rashford is missing the final couple of games of this season, but he has four goals and six assists for Aston Villa and they are expected to pursue a permanent deal.
His improved form could spark interest from elsewhere and a report from The Boot Room claims his preference is to join Barcelona, who are his ‘priority’.
It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will make a serious move for Rashford amid their financial troubles and he is also open to committing to Aston Villa, with the report claiming his camp has ‘informed’ Unai Emery’s side that he ‘would consider returning even without Champions League football’.
Aston Villa are currently out of the Champions League spots with two games remaining, but they are level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea and only two behind fourth-placed Manchester City.
Aston Villa have hurdles to overcome to sign Rashford, though. A report from The Telegraph claims he ‘will be able to leave for £40m’, but the Villans ‘do not have first refusal’.
The report explains:
‘Villa can turn the deal into a permanent move for £40 million if they so wish and Rashford is open to it. But it is understood there is nothing in the loan agreement that gives the Midlands club first option on the player or to stop other clubs from buying him at the same price.
‘Rashford, 27, is one of a host of players that United are believed to be open to selling this summer. He has three years left on his contract at Old Trafford and, at present, is planning to return to Carrington for the start of pre-season training in early July.
‘Nonetheless, it seems unlikely he will play for United again while Amorim remains as head coach and there appears to be a growing acceptance that a move away from his boyhood club would be in the best interests of all parties.
‘Another loan deal cannot be ruled out should United and Rashford fail to find a permanent solution this summer.’