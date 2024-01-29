According to reports, Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has discovered how he will be punished after going on two midweek nights out in Belfast.

Rashford‘s decline in form this season has been a major disappointment as he was one of the standout players in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Man Utd attacker has just four goals and three assists in his 20 Premier League appearances this season.

The England international has scored in back-to-back Premier League games against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur this month but he was not involved as United faced Newport County in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

When asked about Rashford’s absence after Man Utd’s 4-2 win over the League Two side, Ten Hag told reporters: “He reported ill. The rest is an internal matter. I deal with it, we will deal with it.”

The “rest” is referring to Rashford being spotted on nights out in Belfast earlier this week. A report from The Athletic revealed: ‘Video footage of the 26-year-old’s night out in Belfast subsequently emerged, with United claiming that the images were from Wednesday night — before a scheduled day off for the first team squad.

‘Rashford was also pictured in another Belfast nightspot — Lavery’s Bar — on Wednesday.

‘However, multiple sources have since confirmed to The Athletic that Rashford spent both nights celebrating in the Northern Irish capital, attending Thompsons on Thursday.

‘Both Manchester United and Rashford’s camp declined to comment when contacted by The Athletic.’

A report from The Sun has now revealed that Rashford ‘will be disciplined’ by Man Utd, with it claimed that he is ‘facing a fine of two weeks’ wages of £650,000 for partying and missing training’.

A source for The Sun added: “When it was first suggested Marcus had missed training because he had been out the night before, he denied it.

“It’s amazing that he thought he could go to a club full of people and claim it didn’t happen.

“The manager will feel very let down.”

This news emerged after Rashford went on a night out after United lost to local rivals Manchester City in November.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has told Rashford that he “can’t keep wasting his talent”.

“If it’s an internal matter, you’d think something is up,” Shearer said on BBC.

“There’s a huge talent in there with Marcus Rashford. We’ve seen him be disciplined last season when he was late to a meeting before a game but something is clearly wrong – either at home or in his relationship with the football club.

“He can’t keep doing this, he can’t keep wasting his talent because it’s not right.”