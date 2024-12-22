Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford has reportedly lost the support of his team-mates after revealing he’s ready to leave Old Trafford.

The England international was dropped, along with Alejandro Garnacho, for the Red Devils’ 2-1 win over arch-rivals Man City in the Manchester Derby, while he didn’t return to their squad for their next match against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

There had been a week of speculation that Man Utd were open to ‘top offers’ for Rashford in the build up to the clash with Man City.

And, in an interview with journalist Henry Winter, Rashford admitted the day after the Manchester Derby that he is “ready for a new challenge” away from Old Trafford.

Rashford said: “For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

And now The Sun claim that Rashford ‘has lost the dressing room after insisting he wants to leave’ Man Utd with his team-mates ‘fuming’ over his comments.

It is understood that ‘some of the squad were left dismayed when the 27-year-old striker gave an unauthorised interview during a surprise visit to his old primary school’.

The report insists it ‘overshadowed’ their victory over Man City as they went on to lose 4-3 in their next match against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

A source told The Sun: “Some of the players are really annoyed at what Marcus said and why he chose to say it at that time.

“They were all buzzing after beating City and then he basically put in a transfer request after being dropped for one game.

“He’s not got many close friends in the squad anymore after the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard left, so he’s pretty quiet and doesn’t really act as a leader.

“More is expected of him but he doesn’t seem interested, despite having been in the first team for eight years.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Rashford to “keep his mouth shut” after hearing about his comments about leaving.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I feel like I’ve been talking about Marcus Rashford for the last week, and I’ve said before, he’s not that good of a player for the amount of time that we talk about him. Wayne Rooney was, David Beckham was, Cristiano Ronaldo was.

“I’m not for any player coming out and being critical of the club, but for Rashford to do that, to come out without the club having any knowledge of it and just announce he’s basically put in a transfer request or he wants to leave the club, that leaves the club in a really poor position in terms of negotiating his exit at some stage.

“If he really believes he wants to still be a Manchester United player and he still wants to have a great career, you don’t come out with a statement like that. You keep your mouth shut, you battle and you hope that you get a little chance.”