Man Utd make ‘formal offer’ for Rashford replacement after ‘choosing’ upgrade

Marcus Rashford could be replaced at Old Trafford by Nico Williams.

Man Utd have made an offer for Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams as they line up a replacement for Marcus Rashford, according to reports.

The Red Devils are currently 13th in the Premier League table with only Everton, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Ipswich Town scoring fewer goals than them in the league this term.

Man Utd forward Rashford and summer signing Joshua Zirkzee, in particular, have come in for a lot of criticism for their performances.

Rashford and Man Utd team-mate Alejandro Garnacho were left out of the Red Devils squad by Ruben Amorim for their 2-1 derby day victory over arch-rivals Man City on Sunday over their attitude.

And Rashford announced on Tuesday, in an interview with journalist Henry Winter, that he wants to leave Man Utd for a “new challenge” with the January transfer window just around the corner.

The England international told Winter: “For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

When asked if he’ll always be a Red Devil, he answered: “Yes! 100%. 100%.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Rashford to Arsenal, Garnacho to Atletico? Six potential 2025 Man Utd sales to fund Amorim rebuild

👉 Every Premier League club’s worst player in 24/25: Mudryk, Walker, Jesus, Mount, Ferguson…

👉 Man Utd: Rio Ferdinand slams those who ‘wrote off’ Red Devils star for five reasons

And now fans want to know where Rashford will going and who could potentially replace the Man Utd academy product, who has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Reports from Spanish publication Fichajes insist that Man Utd have already ‘chosen’ Rashford’s replacement with the Red Devils ‘targeting’ Athletic Bilbao’s Williams.

It is understood that Man Utd have ‘submitted a formal bid for the Athletic Bilbao winger in a bid to secure young, explosive talent for their attacking line’.

But the report warn that a transfer ‘will not be easy, as the player has also attracted interest from clubs such as PSG and FC Barcelona’.

Williams has a release clause of €58m (£48m) and PSG and Barcelona are ‘also keen to bid heavily for the player’ but Man Utd ‘seem determined to lead the race’ to sign the Spain international.

Despite Amorim’s insistence Rashford ‘remains part of his plans’, it is claimed ‘that his departure would be imminent if a suitable offer arrives’.