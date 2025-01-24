Man Utd: Rashford move to PL rivals is ‘real possibility’ as alternative transfer ‘fails’ amid ‘stance’ reveal
Marcus Rashford leaving Manchester United for a rival Premier League club is reportedly a ‘real possibility’ as an alternative transfer has ‘failed’.
At the end of 2024, Rashford announced he’s “ready” to leave Man Utd, insisting it’s time for a new challenge.
The England international has been blasted for his poor performances and attitude over the past 18+ months as he’s not close to living up to expectations after he scored 30 goals during the 2022/23 campaign.
This has reduced the interest in Rashford and Man Utd are struggling to offload the wantaway forward, whose huge salary is another stumbling block.
FC Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan have been mooted as potential destinations for the 27-year-old, but he could be forced to stick around until the summer as exit talks are yet to advance.
Earlier this week, Dortmund emerged as a front-runner in the race to sign Rashford, but a report in Germany claims this move has ‘almost certainly failed’ with the forward preferring Barcelona.
The Spanish giants have been mooted as Rashford’s dream destination, but their financial problems make a deal difficult.
This could open the door for Premier League clubs and West Ham have been mentioned as a possible left-field destination as new head coach Graham Potter looks to do significant business.
Many have scoffed at the idea of Rashford joining West Ham, but a report from our pals at TEAMtalk (from journalist Fraser Fletcher) claim this shock deal is a ‘real possibility’.
Regarding Rashford’s ‘stance’ on a move to the London Stadium, the report explains:
‘West Ham are not out of the race to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk understands.
‘West Ham are looking to make new signings in January, and sources have confirmed that the London club have a real possibility of landing a huge deal this month.
‘Sources have told TEAMtalk that a move abroad is something Rashford is very open too, but the Man Utd forward is also keen to keep playing in the Premier League and regain his form.
‘This is where West Ham come in, as the Hammers want him on loan in the January transfer window with the view to making the move permanent in the summer of 2025.
‘Many have written off West Ham’s chances of getting Rashford, but those close to the situation have been quick to keep them in the race.
‘New manager Potter has big plans and the club will back him, with the former Chelsea boss seen as someone who could bring the best out of the Man Utd man.’