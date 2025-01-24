Marcus Rashford leaving Manchester United for a rival Premier League club is reportedly a ‘real possibility’ as an alternative transfer has ‘failed’.

At the end of 2024, Rashford announced he’s “ready” to leave Man Utd, insisting it’s time for a new challenge.

The England international has been blasted for his poor performances and attitude over the past 18+ months as he’s not close to living up to expectations after he scored 30 goals during the 2022/23 campaign.

This has reduced the interest in Rashford and Man Utd are struggling to offload the wantaway forward, whose huge salary is another stumbling block.

FC Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan have been mooted as potential destinations for the 27-year-old, but he could be forced to stick around until the summer as exit talks are yet to advance.

Earlier this week, Dortmund emerged as a front-runner in the race to sign Rashford, but a report in Germany claims this move has ‘almost certainly failed’ with the forward preferring Barcelona.

The Spanish giants have been mooted as Rashford’s dream destination, but their financial problems make a deal difficult.

This could open the door for Premier League clubs and West Ham have been mentioned as a possible left-field destination as new head coach Graham Potter looks to do significant business.

Many have scoffed at the idea of Rashford joining West Ham, but a report from our pals at TEAMtalk (from journalist Fraser Fletcher) claim this shock deal is a ‘real possibility’.

Regarding Rashford’s ‘stance’ on a move to the London Stadium, the report explains: