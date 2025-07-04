Rashford has had ‘no contact’ with Man Utd boss Amorim since January but has ‘no issue returning’

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford has had ‘no contact’ with Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim since their falling out, according to reports.

Rashford left Old Trafford in the January transfer window as Aston Villa took him on loan for the remainder of the season after a falling out with Ruben Amorim.

The Man Utd forward was directly involved in ten goals in 17 matches at Villa Park in a successful loan spell that has once again boosted his reputation around Europe, to the delight of the Red Devils.

It is clear that Rashford has to leave this summer unless there is an incredible U-turn from Amorim, who publicly stated in January that he’d rather play his goalkeeper coach than the Man Utd forward.

When asked why Rashford wasn’t being selected, Amorim replied in a press conference: “It’s always the same reason: the training, the way I see a footballer should do in life. It’s every day, every detail.

“If things don’t change, I will not change. It’s the same situation for every player, if you do the maximum and right things we can use every player.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Man Utd to move for Watkins, Arsenal given Rodrygo boost

“You can see on the bench we miss a bit of pace on the bench. But I would put [Man Utd goalkeeper coach Jorge] Vital before a player who doesn’t give the maximum every day.”

Amorim did admit that he was “really happy” to see Rashford doing well on his loan spell, he commented in April: “All players on loan will return and then the club will decide what to do at the end of the season. The talent of Rashford, Antony… we are really happy because if you put players on loan you want them to perform.”

But the Daily Mail now claim that there has not been ‘any contact between Amorim and Rashford after the United boss dropped the England star over his alleged attitude in training’.

After Aston Villa decided against taking up their £40m option to buy him, Rashford is now ‘expecting to play a full part in Manchester United’s pre-season programme when he reports to Carrington for training on Monday morning’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘Unconvincing’ £64m star ‘chooses’ Man Utd as Amorim looks to complete ‘luxury addition’

👉 Man Utd grey day, Chelsea title, ‘Lads, it’s Tottenham’ and other false football memories

👉 Man Utd ‘back in’ for Club World Cup star after sanctioning loan move for Amorim starter



Sources close to Rashford have told the Daily Mail that ‘he has no issue returning to the club and will “give 100 per cent” in training’ despite his issues with Amorim.

Rashford is attracting interest from La Liga champions Barcelona and elsewhere but it’s understood that ‘there has so far been no direct communication between United and the Rashford camp over talks with other clubs’.