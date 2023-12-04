Romano claims Rashford has ‘no regrets’ over Man Utd deal; confirms Ten Hag interest in Newcastle target

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford “has no regrets about signing a new deal” at the Premier League club.

The Red Devils have struggled to score goals this season with Rashford scoring just two in all competitions this term, the same as Anthony Martial, after hitting 30 last season.

Rashford signed a new five-year contract in July to end rumours that he could be thinking about leaving the club with links to Paris Saint-Germain and other clubs.

But, despite Man Utd and Rashford having a poor start to the new campaign, Romano claims that the England international has “no regrets” over his decision to sign a new long-term deal.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I can say that Marcus Rashford has no regrets about signing a new deal at Manchester United as the player experiences a tough period in his career at Old Trafford. It’s just a bad moment for the player. Rashford signed a new deal as he trusts the club, the project, and the manager.

“We can’t switch from Rashford being one of the best players in the world last season to “needs a change” now, that is football. Up and downs are part of the game, it’s the whole team having problems; not just Marcus. He’s working hard and Erik ten Hag is sure he will be back at a top level soon.”

Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin has been linked to a number of clubs, including Man Utd, in recent weeks and Romano has confirmed that the Red Devils have been scouting the player but nothing is “advanced”.

“Genoa defender Radu Drăgușin is one of the most interesting centre-backs in Serie A. He is a physical player, a strong player, he is also very fast and has a great mentality.

“Over the last week, stories have emerged from Romania that a deal regarding the player is very advanced with Manchester United. I can tell you guys today that this is not the case.

“Man United have been scouting Drăgușin but they have never sent a proposal or started concrete negotiations with Genoa. From what I am told, Genoa have not been approached by Manchester United. There are also links to Arsenal but it is exactly the same, they are just sending scouts to watch the player.

“From what I am hearing, the club that has been scouting Drăgușin the most over recent weeks and months is Newcastle. Newcastle really appreciate the player but they have not decided yet what to do when it comes to making a bid for the Genoa centre-back.”

Lisandro Martinez has been out of action since September and Romano says his recovery has been “going well” but Man Utd have still not set a return date.

Romano added: “Lisandro Martínez’s injury is not a normal problem, it’s a big setback for the club and so Man United staff are being very careful with the player. His recovery is going well and Lisandro is doing good, but he’s not ready yet and the club won’t force anything. They will keep waiting until Martínez feels 100% ready to play football again.”